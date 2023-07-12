This air fryer does it all and now its 24% off for Prime Day

Do you want to cook delicious meals without parking yourself in front of a stove or oven? Or are you looking to consume less fat in your dishes? An air fryer is a great option, and the Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE 5.0-Quart Air Fryer is currently 24% off for Amazon Prime Day. You can enjoy your meals with up to 85% less fat than foods that are traditionally deep-fried.

I cook with this air fryer at least three times a week and have used it for salmon, chicken, vegetables, and more -- I've even successfully baked a cake in it. Once you've prepared your food, whether that be chopping your vegetables or seasoning your meat, all you have to do is stick it into the air fryer, select the temperature and time, and press start.

The Cosori Pro LE 5.0-Quart Air Fryer has a preheat feature as well as settings for specific foods such as chicken, fries, steak, seafood, and more. This way, you can further simplify your cooking process if you're unsure of the temperature and duration you should cook the food for.

One of my favorite features is the Shake reminder. Suppose you want to get some other task done while you're making dinner, but you need to toss your vegetables or flip your steak. The Shake reminder will emit a beeping sound to signal that your food is halfway through its cooking time.

Grab the Cosori Pro LE 5.0-Quart Air Fryer while it's still $24 off for Amazon Prime Day 2023.