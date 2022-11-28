'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
My Ninja air fryer is one of my favorite kitchen gadgets because of how quickly, conveniently and hassle-free it cooks food. Whether you are heating up some french fries or cooking a whole basket of wings, this air fryer is sure to cook your food to perfection. The Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL has a 5.5 qt. basket to meet all of your holiday hosting needs and feed all your guests. Huge bonus-- you can get your hands on one now for 40% off.
If you are making an ooey-gooey holiday treat in the air fryer, no worries, the Ninja air fryer comes with a non-stick basket that makes cleaning as easy as using. The air fryer has a temperature range of 105 F degrees to 400 F degrees, which makes it capable of cooking as much as an oven could without the hassle of having to pre-heat and turn on an entire oven for smaller quantities.
To maximize how well it cooks different types of meals, the air fryer has five different settings including air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. These settings make it easy to get the desired result you want without any guesswork.
Also: 12 kitchen tools make great holiday gifts
In addition to making your own life easier this holiday season, it can also make an excellent gift. Whether someone on your shopping list is an experienced chef or a college student cooking novice, the air fryer is sure to meet everyone's different needs and make cooking just a tad easier. This is the lowest price the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL ever drops to, so if you were thinking of buying one, you may as well take advantage now.