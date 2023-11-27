Save $250 on this super-scrubbing Ecovacs robot vacuum and mop for Cyber Monday

Beth Mauder/ZDNET

What's the Cyber Monday deal?

Right now, you can snag the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni for $250 off, making it $950. This two-in-one robot sold out over Black Friday at other retailers, so this is a deal you don't want to miss.

Why this deal is ZDNET-recommended

I've reviewed countless cleaning robots and there's no category faster evolving than two-in-one robot vacuum and mopping machines. Manufacturers are constantly looking for ways to simplify the two tasks as much as possible, and I am here for it.

I am in the waddling phase of my pregnancy, more commonly known as the late-third trimester, and the last thing I want to do is lose my breath vacuuming and mopping. So I recently enlisted the help of the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni, a machine that promises to keep all of your flooring surfaces clean. Spoiler alert: It does just that, and there's even an ingenious way for it to mop the most effectively. Read on.

The first thing you'll notice when you take unbox the T10 Omni is its sheer size. The docking station is almost two feet tall, and the entire assembly weighs about 53 pounds. But, keep in mind that it serves as a station for charging, clean water refill, dirty water emptying, mop pad cleaning, and mop pad drying, and an auto-empty base.

The Deebot T10 Omni can tackle carpet, vinyl, tile, laminate, hardwood, and rugs thanks to its 5000Pa suction, and can mop hard surfaces, too. But, there's a catch: the mop heads have to be attached when you want the robot to mop and then be detached when you don't want or need it to. So the robot can't go from mopping your tile to vacuuming your rug in the same cleaning job, unlike its competitors, Roborock and Roomba.

The majority of my house is tile, so I have several rugs throughout. And with two dogs and a cat, my rugs need to be vacuumed daily. Is it the end of the world having to detach the mop heads after a mopping job so that the vacuuming can be done? No. But that means I need to be attentive while my floors are being cleaned, and that almost defeats the purpose of having an autonomous robot.

Despite that, the performance of this robot is top-notch. The two mop pads oscillate 180 times per minute, truly scrubbing your floors. I can feel the cleanliness with my bare feet when I walk through my home after every cleaning.

Even better, the Ecovacs Home app gives you the option to choose how frequently the mop pads are cleaned during every session. You can choose between 6, 10, or 15 minutes, and I love this feature. The back door where my dogs go in and out of the house is almost always dirty, no matter how well I wipe their paws when they come in, and this robot has ensured that mud isn't tracked from the back door and into my kitchen.

As for vacuuming, the T10 Omni has 5000Pa of suction power, so it's more than able to clean my carpets and rugs while leaving satisfying carpet lines. Because the mop heads have to be attached and detached manually, you'll want to keep in mind that the robot can't seamlessly switch from cleaning carpets to mopping the floor. I would take this into consideration before buying.

All in all, the Deebot T10 Omni is a great two-in-one machine and one of the better moppers I've tested. If you don't mind swapping the mop heads in and out as needed, then this makes for a fantastic addition to any home.