/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Kitchen & Household

This high-tech dog collar is $100 off for Black Friday

Get $100 off the Halo dog collar during this week's Black Friday sales.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer
White dog collar against a yellow striped background
Halo/ZDNET

Our furry friends need gifts too, and while your dog would probably love another stuffed animal, get him or her something that will benefit you both this year. 

Also: The best early Black Friday 2023 deals

The Halo dog collar is a wireless, GPS device built into a collar so that you always know where your pup is. Normally, the Halo Collar 3 is $699 but from now until Nov. 29, you can get it for $100 off at $599 by using the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY* at checkout. 

This high-tech collar has features like real-time GPS tracking, activity tracking, a 24-hour battery life, and an accompanying app. In the Halo app, you can create virtual fences that make the collar beep or vibrate if your dog crosses the boundaries. 

The built-in activity tracker shows you daily activity charts, as well as how long your dog spent on walks, resting, and more. It's waterproof too, so rest assured if your pup likes getting into water, the collar will still work. 

The collar comes in four different colors: black, white, yellow, and pink, as well as two size options depending on your dog's age and weight. 

Keep tabs on your dog this holiday season with this the high-tech Halo Collar 3. The code only works up until Wednesday, Nov. 29, so make sure you add it to your shopping list before then. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

The 70+ best early Black Friday deals: Live updates

Temu app

Is Temu legit? What to know before you place an order

GOTRAX 4 electric scooter

This $18 gadget is the USB-C accessory you didn't know you needed