'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Black Friday deal: Get the world's brightest flashlight for $136 off
While your average flashlight shines about 1,000 lumens, there are significantly brighter options built for more extreme circumstances or easier navigability. For example, the Imalent SR32 is the world's brightest flashlight at 120,000 lumens, and it just so happens to be discounted on Amazon for Black Friday.
Also: The best Black Friday deals
This flashlight is so powerful that it has a built-in fan to keep the unit from overheating in your hands. And while it has a steep price tag of $680, during Black Friday, you can get it for 20% off.
When switched on, the Imalent SR32 emits the highest brightness level for about a minute before dimming to 25,000 lumens, which it can sustain for 45 minutes. This model also features an OLED digital display to show the battery level.
In addition, the Imalent SR32 has seven settings, including cold and warm light options, as well as a moonlight and strobe mode.
Also: The best and brightest flashlights, according to flashlight enthusiasts
As the world's brightest flashlight, it also has a heat pipe cooling system that uses three cooling fans to ensure high performance. The IP56 rating means the flashlight is water and dust-resistant.
While not for everyday carry, the Imalent SR32 would serve well for emergency use cases, or if you want the bragging rights of owning the world's brightest flashlight, or if you're a flashlight enthusiast who collects flashlights.