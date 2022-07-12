/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Kitchen & Household

Instant Pot's Vortex air fryer is 38% off for Prime Day

Air fry, bake, reheat, and more with this handy kitchen too, which is at its lowest price to date for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Instant Pot Vortex

I'm always a fan of air fryers -- not only do they cook meals quickly, but they also keep my kitchen cooler compared to if I turn on my oven, especially in the summer. Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and if you've been thinking about picking one up for roasting, baking and more, Instant Pot discounted its Vortex 6-in-1 Air Fryer by 38% off today. Right now, you can score this amazing all-in-one tool for only $99.

Instant Pot Vortex 6-in-1 Air Fryer

 $99 at Amazon

The air fryer includes a dishwasher-safe metal basket for cooking your favorite dishes, which is great if you don't feel like cleaning up after eating your delicious meal. The size works for up to six servings of food, so you can cook for the entire family in the large nonstick basket.

With the ClearCook window, you can keep an eye on dinner while you're prepping side salads or simply reheating yesterday's leftovers. While this one is six quarts, you can also get a dual basket one, though that's not on sale. There's also virtually no preheating needed for this handy kitchen appliance.

Be sure to add it to your cart today - because it's a Prime Day deal, it's only on sale for today at $99. We also encourage you to check out the best small kitchen appliance deals this Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

Proscenic's air fryer is $60 off right now: Cook tasty meals
Proscenic T22 Air Fryer

Proscenic's air fryer is $60 off right now: Cook tasty meals

Smart Home
DIY Tip: You can now buy official Pixel repair parts from iFixit
google-pixel-6-and-6-pro-3.jpg

DIY Tip: You can now buy official Pixel repair parts from iFixit

Mobility
Grab a Google Pixel 6 for only $499
google-pixel-6-770x433

Grab a Google Pixel 6 for only $499

Smartphones