Cooking is more than mixing ingredients together -- it's a way to express love. Whether you're spending time in the kitchen with family or hosting a dinner party for friends, food unites people in the experience of creating, sharing, and tasting.
What better way to express your appreciation this holiday season than by gifting a smart kitchen tool? Charcuterie boards, cookbooks, and decorative bowls are all great, but smart tools can actually make your family and friends' lives easier (and much more fun). Touchscreen toasters and hands-free automatic pot stirrers are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the best smart kitchen appliances.
To make your gift-giving process easier, I've rounded up the best cooking tool gifts this holiday season. I've personally tested many of these appliances, but I also considered a variety of diets and price points to help you find the best cooking present for your loved one this year.
Below are 12 tech gift ideas for the kitchen that I could find this holiday season.
The Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer takes the guesswork out of cooking. It only takes a few seconds to take a temperature, and the large LED screen is easy to read. Simply open and insert the probe into your latest recipe.
And the device isn't just for meat, either. You can also use the waterproof thermometer to check the temperature of liquids, like frying oil, baby formula, and even a cup of coffee. But remember to handwash it in running water, because the device is not dishwasher safe.
I use this Kizen thermometer weekly to avoid giving myself food poisoning with an undercooked turkey burger. The handle features a temperature chart for popular meats, so you'll never undercook poultry or overcook fish again. Even my dad, an advanced grill master, uses the device to perfect his grilled pork tenderloin.
This smart kitchen gift is perfect for anyone who regularly cooks meat -- especially that friend who dreads undercooked poultry. Plus, it's under $20.
Save time in the kitchen (and avoid burning ingredients) with The Unique Automatic Pan Stirrer. Instead of manually stirring soups, sauces, gravy, and more, simply turn on the device and place it inside the pot to keep things moving. The self-rotating stirrer has three heat-resistant legs and three-speed options, so you can choose the pace that suits your sauce best.
The Automatic Pan Stirrer frees up your hands to chop, slice, and toss the rest of dinner together in no time. Plus, the cordless device is powered by four AA batteries, and the plastic legs are removable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
The Automatic Pan Stirrer is the perfect gift for the pasta lover in your life. They'll be able to multitask while fresh marinara, pesto, and alfredo sauces simmer on the stove.
Yes, this blender is worth the money. And no, the Nutribullet is not as good. I've personally used the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender for years to make high-protein smoothies, chunky salsas, and my favorite zucchini soup. The best part? It's incredibly easy to use.
Once you've added your ingredients, you can adjust the speed in real-time using the speed dial, which ranges from one to ten (slow to fast). The blender also features a pulse button along with five program settings for consistent results. Plus, the stainless-steel blades and high-performance motor ensure the blender will last you a lifetime -- or at least a decade or two.
The self-cleaning setting is a lifesaver. Simply add a drop of dish soap and a few cups of warm water, and the machine will blend itself clean with a soapy concoction. Voila, you'll never find chunks of food stuck in the blade again.
The recipe possibilities are endless, but homemade nut butter, seasoned hummus, and popsicle puree are a few of my favorites. Whether I'm making frozen margaritas or vegetable lasagna, Vitamix is my go-to tool.
Air fryers have become all the rage, and it's easy to see why. The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer has nearly 40,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon. It can reach temperatures ranging from 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can roast, reheat, and dehydrate your favorite foods quickly.
Air fryers can give you the crispy fried-food crunch you crave without added fat and oil. Whether you want a healthier diet or a fun way to reheat cold pizza, the Ninja Air Fryer will change the way you cook for the better.
I use my air fryer every week to "boil" eggs, roast vegetables, and crisp up leftover French fries. But really, there's no wrong way to use an air fryer. You can toss food in and see what happens or prepare specific recipes -- like chicken wings and buffalo cauliflower, to name a few.
The Nespresso Vertuo Next is an excellent espresso and coffee maker, the latest model from the beloved brand. For each signature capsule, the machine automatically adjusts brewing parameters, including coffee size, temperature, pressure, and brewing time. Plus, the slim fit design is only 5.5 inches wide, so it won't take up too much valuable kitchen space.
Capsule recognition and one-touch technology make your morning coffee process a breeze. Plus, the removable water tank is convenient for easy refills and the occasional rinse. The device is also Bluetooth-compatible. You can pair the luxury machine with the Nespresso app to receive notifications when something is wrong, whether the machine needs an update or a water refill.
Would you like to come home from a long day of work to a slow-cooked pot roast? Then the Crock-pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker is for you -- and it's incredibly easy to use. You can set the device on high to crank out a hot meal quickly, or on low to slowly roast all day. You can actually serve up to nine people if you cook a 7lb roast -- or save the leftovers as your meal prep for the week.
During your next party, you can also use the warm setting to keep queso and other warm dips ready-to-eat at the snack table. The lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher-safe, and with one pot, you'll have fewer dishes to clean -- so you can spend less time scrubbing and more time relaxing. Plus, the stoneware is oven and microwave safe.
The Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is the ultimate party trick. The pizza oven can be powered by multiple fuel options for maximum flexibility, so you can choose between wood, charcoal, or gas (although gas offers the most temperature control). Plus, advanced insulation helps manage airflow and retain heat without burning your pizza to a crisp.
The Ooni Karu 12 can reach 950 degrees Fahrenheit in just 15 minutes, and it cooks authentic stone 12-inch pizzas in just 60 seconds. Plus, the pizza oven is portable, weighing only 26.4 pounds, so you can take it to a holiday party and feed the whole neighborhood.
With the Ooni Karu 12, you'll never bake pizza in the oven again. It's the perfect gift for pizza lovers who enjoy hosting backyard kickbacks, and adventurous eaters who love to experiment with food at home.
The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is an eggcellent device for expediting breakfast in the morning. The device can cook up to 6 six eggs any way you want: Hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, and even scrambled. It's not just the gift of healthy, fresh-cooked eggs -- it's also the ability to cook them perfectly with minimal effort required.
If you don't want to gift a $100 air fryer that will take up valuable counter space, the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is the perfect alternative. The device weighs only one pound, and it's compact enough to fit in a small kitchen or dorm room. Plus, it has over 100,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon.
The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is the perfect present for an egg-lover, big family, or busybody. And of course, it's easy to use and comes with a recipe guide.
The Mueller Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender is the kitchen tool you didn't know you needed. The versatile tool can blend just about anything with its durable S-shaped stainless-steel blade. You can quickly beat eggs, blend smoothies, mash potatoes, and grind chickpeas into hummus with this sleek handheld blender.
The multi-purpose blender comes with a frother and whisk head, and it features nine speed options, so you'll have constant control over the blending process. The powerful motor is made of copper, and the device comes with a one-year warranty, so your purchase will be protected. Plus, the detachable shaft is dishwasher safe, so it's easier to clean than a full-body blender.
The Mueller Immersion Handheld Blender is an excellent gift for your friends and family who love to make quick, simple meals with the touch of a button. Plus, new parents will love the ability to blend baby food right at home.
The Revolution Instaglo R180 toaster is not your average toaster. With the touchscreen display, you can choose between 60 toasting algorithms to start your morning with the perfect breakfast. The Instaglo R180 toasts 30% faster than the average toaster while using less energy.
You can choose your desired level of toastiness on a scale of one to seven, and the toaster adjusts the slot size and heat settings depending on the type of bread. The toaster features a countdown clock, so you'll know exactly when your English muffin, bagel, or toaster pastry is ready. Plus, it heats on the front and back, too, so you'll have an uneven frozen waffle again.
The stainless-steel construction is sleek, and the 6.5-inch width barely takes up space atop kitchen counters. When not in use, the touchscreen displays an analog clock. The Instaglo R180 will also remind you when it's time to empty the convenient crumb tray.
The Revolution Instaglo R180 is the perfect gift for any toast lover, aspiring influencer, or big family. If you can stomach the steep $350 price, the sleek touchscreen design is Instagram-worthy and sure to impress.
A watched pot never boils, but the Cosori Electric Kettle boils water in as little as 3 minutes. The kettle is made with high-quality stainless steel and glass, so it's heat-resistant and durable. And the wide mouth opening makes it more convenient to fill and clean compared to traditional kettles. The V-shaped spout can help you avoid potentially dangerous hot water spills, so you can enjoy your French press coffee or tea of choice with ease.
The kettle holds 1.7L (7 cups) of water, so big families can enjoy oatmeal together every morning with just one pot. Plus, you don't need to worry about safety, because the electric kettle automatically shuts off 30 seconds after it finishes boiling.
The Cosori Electric Kettle is an excellent gift for avid tea drinkers, French press coffee lovers, and big families looking for a more convenient way to have breakfast.
The Dash Mini Waffle Maker has more than 200,000 reviews and an average 4.7 stars on Amazon. While it makes excellent waffles, this versatile tool can also crisp up hash browns, cookies, and even paninis. It's great for a variety of diets, and many keto dieters rave about how the device can crisp up keto "chaffles," which are egg and cheese waffles.
The 4-inch nonstick surface is easy to clean, and it won't take up too much kitchen countertop space. Plus, you can easily store it in a cabinet when it's not in use. The indicator light tells you when the device is finished preheating, and non-slip feet are an added safety measure.
Whether you want to make Eggo-size waffles with your grandchildren or create pizza lunches for your busy schedule, the Dash Mini Waffle Maker is an excellent tool that makes life in the kitchen more fun. It's the perfect cooking gift for families, keto dieters, and waffle lovers alike.
Below are five kitchen deals I found happening right now.
I chose these smart kitchen gift ideas using a variety of methods: Personally testing them, hearing first-hand reviews, and scouring the market for niche tools that each have a unique value proposition.
I use the Professional Vitamix 750, Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, and Ninja Air Fryer on a weekly basis. Whether I'm experimenting with a new smoothie recipe, panfrying yet another turkey burger, or quickly air frying seasonal veggies, these smart kitchen tools improve my quality of food, and therefore life.
I selected other smart kitchen gift ideas based on excellent customer reviews and opinions of my family and friends who rave about the tools. The Nespresso Vertuo Next and Crock-Pot Slow Cooker fall into this category, and I actually gifted my brother a Crock-Pot last year (it's a winner). I selected other tools, like the Unique Automatic Pan Stirrer and Revolution Instaglo Touchscreen Toaster, based on novelty and trending popularity. After all, who doesn't want to open a surprising new gift?
I also chose gifts that fit into a variety of price points. Not everyone wants to buy a $350 toaster, but a $17 egg cooker may not feel right either. This gift guide offers a variety of gift ideas so you can find the right smart kitchen tool for your gift recipient and budget.
Smart kitchen tools are culinary appliances that employ advanced technology in some way. The Revolution Instaglo 180 is considered "smart" because it features a touchscreen interface that allows you to select your bread and toastiness level of choice. The toaster adapts to that data and performs according to your input.
The Cosori Electric Kettle is a wire-free way to boil water faster than a normal pot and stove could ever achieve. If a tool is newly electric, or if it simply works faster and more efficiently than previous technology, then it may be considered "smart."
Of course, many things these days are considered smart: Our phones, our homes, and maybe even our dogs' kennels. At the end of the day, perhaps it's up to you as a tech enthusiast to determine whether a device is truly worthy of the "smart" adjective.
Well, it depends. I use various smart kitchen tools in my daily life, and some are more useful and versatile than others. I can toss just about anything in the air fryer and, voila, it renders food warm and crispy.
When you're looking for a good kitchen gift, think about who you're buying it for: A health nut, adventurous chef, or low-effort eater? Consider your gift recipient's personality and cooking habits when choosing the best smart kitchen gift this holiday season.
Not all kitchen appliances are created equal, but the most important factors can help you weed out the junk. Ease of cleaning is a major consideration -- is the tool dishwasher safe, or does it have a self-cleaning mode like the Vitamix? Plus, you'll need to weigh novelty (i.e. the touchscreen toaster) against price, and consider how often your recipient will realistically use the tool.
If you're searching for the best smart kitchen gifts, you likely already appreciate cooking in some way. You may want to benefit from a new tool that your partner is excited to use (like the pizza oven), or gift a time-saving smart appliance to a busy friend (like the egg cooker). Mixing fresh vegetables, meats, and spices into a shareable meal is not only fun -- it's also a way to express love and appreciation for others.
Plus, cooking meals at home is often healthier than dining in or taking out from restaurants, because you can control the ingredients, especially when it comes to added fats and sugar. We all want our friends and family to live forever and gifting the best cooking tools can help you spend time making healthy meals in the kitchen together.
There are so many devices on the market, so ultimately the best kitchen gifts for friends depend on their personality and your relationship with them. Once you determine your budget for the cooking gift, you can begin to narrow down the options for high-quality kitchen appliances worthy of wrapping paper.
Next, consider your friend's hobbies and personal preferences -- after all, food can be deeply personal. Your companion could be bummed to receive an egg cooker but stoked about firing up their new pan stirrer during next week's pasta adventure.
With so many options on the market, you can surely find the perfect smart kitchen gift for your budget and preferences. If these highly-rated cooking tools don't speak to you, then consider this list a starting point for your own brainstorming process.