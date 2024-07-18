'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
My favorite Ninja Air Fryer XL is still $70 off after Prime Day
The Amazon Prime Day frenzy has technically ended. However, with several deals still active on the site, you can still make that impulse purchase you've been eyeing. My recommendation? An air fryer -- specifically the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL. Mine is one of my favorite kitchen gadgets because of how quick, convenient, and hassle-free it makes cooking food. Whether you are heating up some french fries or making a whole basket of wings, this air fryer is sure to cook anything to perfection.
Crisping up extras for your summer cookout? The Ninja air fryer has a 5.5-qt. basket to meet all of your hosting needs and feed all your guests. Right now, it's only $90 for Prime Day -- that's $70 off its standard price.
If you're making a melty or sticky treat in the air fryer, don't worry: the Ninja air fryer comes with a nonstick basket that makes cleaning a breeze. The air fryer has a temperature range of 105 F degrees to 400 F degrees, which means it's capable of cooking as much as an oven could without the hassle of having to preheat and turn on an entire oven for smaller quantities.
To maximize how well it cooks different types of meals, the air fryer has five different settings: air-fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. These settings make it easy to get the desired result you want without any guesswork. Plus, it's BPA-free.
In addition to making your own life easier, an air fryer can also make an excellent gift. Whether someone on your shopping list is an experienced chef or a college student who's a cooking novice, the air fryer is sure to meet everyone's different needs and make cooking just a tad easier. This is the lowest price we've seen the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL sell for, so if you were thinking of buying one, you may as well take advantage now.
