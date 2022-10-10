'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sale kicks off, ZDNET has found a great deal on a robot vacuum. While normally set with a retail price of $649, during the event, you can save $300 or 46% on the Ecovacs Deebot N8+, a combined smart vacuum cleaner and mop.
The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ is an all-in-one vacuum model designed to save you time on your household chores. With our increasingly busy lives, the time spent on chores quickly adds up -- but this device can at least take cleaning the floor off your to-do list.
The robot vacuum comes with 2300Pa suction for dirt and dust, alongside a mop, self-emptying station, and mapping functionality. You can expect up to 110 minutes of cleaning time per charge. All you have to do is turn the vacuum on, and it will get to work cleaning your space in the background.
Walmart's October event, New Rollbacks and More, includes discounts on technology, accessories, home appliances, toys, clothing, and Christmas gifts. The US retailer's timing coincides with Amazon's upcoming new event, the Prime Early Access Sale.
The Prime Day-like event has been launched to capitalize on the shopping season and entice consumers to sign up for a Prime membership. However, if you're interested in exploring Amazon's sale, you also can sign up for a 30-day free trial to gain Prime access.
Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sale ends on October 13 at 7 pm ET. Be sure to add the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ to your cart for 46% off before the sale ends.