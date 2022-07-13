/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Kitchen & Household

Save $50 on this Colsen tabletop fire pit for Prime Day

Deal alert: Snag this Colsen tabletop fire pit for 50% off right now.
allison-murray-2.jpg
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Concrete fire pit with a flame coming out of it next to skewers of marshmallows
Colsen

There's still time to discover great deals during Amazon Prime Day, including some finds that are under $100. Right now, for example, you can get the Colson tabletop fire pit for just $50.  

This is the perfect tabletop fire pit for date nights, making homemade s'mores, or just adding ambiance. While it's normally $100, it's now 50% off.

Buy the Colsen tabletop fire pit

 $50 at Amazon

Not everyone has the luxury of a backyard with a fire pit. City dwellers that only have a balcony as their outdoor space will appreciate Colsen's tabletop fire pit, as its compact size still gives off the ambience of a real flame fire. Made from concrete, it's fueled by rubbing alcohol for indoor and outdoor use and is smokeless and odorless. Just be sure you're only using 70-91% or greater isopropyl alcohol as fuel. It'll give you a flame for about 40-50 minutes.

For more savings well within your budget, check out our deals page for Prime Day savings under $100

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)

Business
American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling
screen-shot-2022-06-27-at-10-54-07-am.png

Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling

Microsoft