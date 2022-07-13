Save $50 on this Colsen tabletop fire pit for Prime Day

There's still time to discover great deals during Amazon Prime Day, including some finds that are under $100. Right now, for example, you can get the Colson tabletop fire pit for just $50.
This is the perfect tabletop fire pit for date nights, making homemade s'mores, or just adding ambiance. While it's normally $100, it's now 50% off.
Not everyone has the luxury of a backyard with a fire pit. City dwellers that only have a balcony as their outdoor space will appreciate Colsen's tabletop fire pit, as its compact size still gives off the ambience of a real flame fire. Made from concrete, it's fueled by rubbing alcohol for indoor and outdoor use and is smokeless and odorless. Just be sure you're only using 70-91% or greater isopropyl alcohol as fuel. It'll give you a flame for about 40-50 minutes.
