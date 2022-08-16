If anyone knows humidity, it is this writer and her home state of Florida. However, humidity can happen anywhere, and when it does, you will be wishing you had some way of relief from the blistering, sweltering, suffocating heat around you. You will be wishing for a dehumidifier, but not just any one will do.
We've rounded up the best dehumidifiers to beat the heat when the humidity is closing in.
Specs: Capacity: 50 pints | Sound rating: 47 dBa | ENERGY STAR®: Yes | Wi-Fi-enabled: No | Fan speeds: 3
With value in mind, the Frigidaire High Humidity 50-Pint Capacity Dehumidifier with Pump combines affordability with stellar features, serving as our pick for the overall best dehumidifier. It holds the typical capacity of 50 pints with a built-in pump to avoid the manual work typically associated with dehumidifiers. It will automatically drain itself regularly with the continuous drain feature, plus there is an automatic shut-off feature when the front-loading bucket is full. A carry handle and splash guard are added conveniences, making the entire 43 lbs unit portable.
The available sleep mode serves to conserve energy, although the entire unit is ENERGY STAR®-rated, and there is custom humidity control so that you can customize the unit to the room. This dehumidifier will work in temperatures as low as 41 degrees Fahrenheit, and it comes with a washable filter for simple cleaning while it absorbs dust from the air. A manual is included to help you get going.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs: Capacity: 100 pints | Sound rating: 55 dBa | ENERGY STAR®: Yes
The Aprilaire E100 Pro Dehumidifier is one of Aprilaire's best energy-efficient dehumidifiers, packed into a large size that is ready to tackle your entire home. Instead of the usual 50 pints, this model doubles that, offering up to 100 pints or 12.5 gallons for an extra-large capacity. It boasts a high-quality build featuring aluminum coils that are resistant to corrosion with a built-in digital control that is readily available for adjustments. Set up is simple and operation is even easier for added convenience.
A five-year warranty matches your purchase.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs: Capacity: 50 pint | Sound rating: 51 dBa | ENERGY STAR®: Yes | Wi-Fi-enabled: No | Fan speeds: 3
Moving back to 50-pint dehumidifiers, there is the GE 50-Pint Dehumidifier that we choose as the best dehumidifier with a pump. It is able to handle 4,000 square feet with a capacity of 1.8 gallons. Still, it has a reasonable price tag well below $300 to please your budget. It also includes a bucket for easy use, plus a hose that can drain up to 16 feet away.
The empty bucket alarm serves as your personal reminder, letting you know when it's time to drain the bucket, plus a clean filter alert when you need to replace your filter. When in use, a continuous mode is available to cut down on constant adjustments. You will also find an adjustable humidistat and three different fan speeds with options for auto restart and auto defrost.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs: Capacity: 50 pint | Sound rating: Not available | ENERGY STAR®: Yes | Wi-Fi-enabled: No
The hOmeLabs 4,500-Square-Foot ENERGY STAR® Dehumidifier is a great option when you don't necessarily need to tackle the whole house but do have some larger spaces, such as a basement to control. Several features include a sleep timer and continuous 24-hour cycle with auto shut-off, restart, and defrost functions. The included drain hose outlet allows for constant draining without constant supervision, freeing up your day.
The box comes loaded with a three-prong grounded power cord, a removable, washable filter, and a removable water tank. Performance is strong, too, thanks to a built-in pump compressor. When you choose the top-strength Turbo Mode, you will receive fan speeds moving from 165 cubic feet per minute to 188 when it is working at its best. However, noise remains in the air, as this model has no published sound rating.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs: Capacity: 50 pint | Sound rating: 48 dBa | ENERGY STAR®: Yes | Wi-Fi-enabled: Yes | Fan speeds: 2
The LG PuriCare 50-Pint Pump and Wi-Fi Dehumidifier uses your phone for control. Thanks to the SmartThinQ app, you can use your smartphone to start and stop your dehumidifier, as well as receive critical alerts. It has just two fan speeds, but it is also one of the quietest dehumidifiers on our list, with a 48 dBA sound rating. It can handle up to 2000 square feet and 50 pints per day, making it a better fit for mid-sized spaces. This includes areas like your bedroom, laundry room, bathroom, or even your basement or attic, making it a truly versatile dehumidifier. There are also auto-shutoff and indicator alarm alerts, so you know when the bucket is full.
Safety is kept at the forefront with a non-flammable, heat-resistant construction that includes extra features like an Airflow Blockage Alarm and Safety Standby mode that kicks in when the dehumidifier has been running for 23 hours straight.
Pros:
Cons:
Our pick for the best dehumidifier is the Frigidaire High Humidity 50-Pint Capacity Dehumidifier with Pump. It is packed with features, all at a reasonable price point. There is an integrated pump, plus added caution built in from the continuous drain and automatic shut-off features. Plus, the entire unit is ENERGY STAR® rated to save you extra money on your electric bill each month.
Here is a bird's eye view of the best dehumidifiers for your home or building.
Best dehumidifier
Cost
Capacity
Sound rating
Frigidaire High Humidity 50-Pint Capacity Dehumidifier with Pump
$329.00
50 pints
47 dBa
Aprilaire E100 Pro Dehumidifier
$1,377.59
100 pints
55 dBa
GE 50-Pint Dehumidifier with Built-In Pump
$275.00
50 pints
51 dBa
HomeLabs 4,500-Square-Foot Energy Star Dehumidifier
$259.97
50 pints
N/A
LG PuriCare 50-Pint Pump and Wi-Fi Dehumidifier
$337.33
50 pints
48 dBa
To help you find the best dehumidifier for your needs, these are some expert considerations based on our extensive research.
Choose this dehumidifier...
If you...
Frigidaire High Humidity 50-Pint Capacity Dehumidifier with Pump
Want the best dehumidifier available today
Aprilaire 1850Z Pro Dehumidifier
Have a lot of space to handle
GE 50-Pint Dehumidifier with Built-In Pump
Want a built-in pump with your dehumidifier
HomeLabs 4,500-Square-Foot ENERGY STAR® Dehumidifier
Want a dehumidifier for the whole home
LG PuriCare 50-Pint Pump and Wi-Fi Dehumidifier
Want smart capability with a built-in pump
We consider several factors when choosing the best dehumidifiers for home and work.
We recommend that you compare features and pricing to ensure that the model you choose is the best dehumidifier for your personal needs.
Dehumidifiers work to reduce moisture in the air by using a compressor or desiccant rotor. Warm air enters the machine and then passes through cooling coils that suck out the moisture and instead release dry air back into the room. Moisture taken from the air is condensed into water droplets that are kept in a bucket until full.
When determining what size dehumidifier you need, first look at the affected area. If it is a larger space, a small, portable dehumidifier will not be your best option. This chart can help.
Room size
Recommended dehumidifier capacity
Small
400 - 600 sq. ft.
65°F: 20-25 pints
80°F: 30-40 pints
Medium
800 - 1,000 sq. ft.
65°F: 30-35 pints
80°F: 50-60 pints
Large
1,200 - 1,500+ sq. ft.
65°F: 40-55 pints
80°F: 70-90 pints
A dehumidifier can range from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars, depending on the size of the dehumidifier that you need. Other factors that can impact price include the type of features that you choose. Our picks for the best dehumidifiers range in cost from around $260 to more than $1,300 each.
In our search for the best dehumidifier, we found many options that may be worth a second look. These are some of the dehumidifiers that almost made our list:
