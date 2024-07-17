'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best Levoit air purifier I've tested is 20% off with this Prime Day deal
Each year, Amazon goes all out on Prime Day, discounting anything from face creams to robot mowers. I've found some of the best deals I've ever seen on Prime Day 2024, including the Levoit Vital 200S air purifier at 20% off. This air purifier was already relatively affordable for its capacity, at $190, but its current Prime Day deal has it at $151.
Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates
As someone with a rare autoimmune disease and a dust allergy, I have air purifiers in almost every room, big and small. I trust the Levoit Vital 200S the most of all the air purifiers in my home, so I use it in my office. The home office is where my husband and I spend hours working each day; it's also my dog's bedroom, so you can imagine the dust and pet hair accumulating in this room.
Review: Levoit Vital 200S review: How a smart air purifier helped save our holiday plans
Aside from a great robot vacuum to tackle pet hair, I knew the home office would need an equally great air purifier. The Levoit Vital 200S has taken on the task of purifying the air in the office and ran with it. It runs daily for hours, to the point that I can't work if it's not running, risking a neverending sneezing fit if it's not on.
The Levoit Vital 200S has an H13 True HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including bacteria, pet dander, and smoke. This filter is part of a three-stage filtration system that includes a washable pre-filter that holds larger particles and pet hair, the HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to remove odors.
This filtering system makes the purifier effective in reducing allergens and odors, greatly improving the health and comfort of those in the home.
This Levoit air purifier can clean the air in rooms up to 1,900 square feet and features real-time air quality monitoring via the VeSync mobile app.
Also: The 45+ best Prime Day robot vacuum deals: Save on Roomba, Roborock, and more
An air purifier is great for people with allergies and asthma but is also useful for running during wildfire season. HEPA filters can clean the air so effectively that they can make indoor air healthier to breathe even if the air outside is hazy with smoke.
The Levoit Vital 200S is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and has become a staple in our home office, part of Alexa routines to begin working and end the day.
Also: The 30+ best Prime Day Amazon Echo device deals
I've had the Levoit Vital 200S for over a year and have relied on it through illnesses, wildfires, and allergies. Its robust performance and the benefits it's given my home with pets and allergies make it easy to recommend to anyone concerned about airborne contaminants, especially at $151.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.