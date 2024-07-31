This ionizing air purifier kept my home free of smoke and odors (and it's not a Levoit)

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The Air Oasis iAdaptAir 2.0

The air purifier is easy to use, with an informative touchscreen at the top, a dual filter system, ionization technology, and UV sterilization.

While the filters are marketed as having a long life, I wish the pre-filters were washable. There are also no smart home integrations with Alexa or Google.

Having clean air is a luxury I can't afford to rescind. From wildfire smoke to allergens, air pollutants have become too commonplace for my liking, especially since I have a genetic predisposition to lung disease.

Each bedroom and office in my home has an air purifier to ensure my family and I breathe the cleanest air possible. The main living area, open to the kitchen, dining room, and entryway, requires a larger air cleaner, and I'm glad to say the Air Oasis iAdaptAir 2.0 has been up to the task.

I've been testing the medium-sized iAdaptAir 2.0 air purifier—there are four sizes in total—and here's how it's fared in my home with children and pets.

The standard cleaning rate for air purifiers is measured in air changes per hour (ACH) -- the higher the number, the more times it can filter the air within the time frame. The medium-sized iAdaptAir 2.0 can clean up to 2,650 sq ft in one hour at 5 ACHs, which means it can clean roughly 530 sq ft in just 12 minutes.

Basically, that means that while a smaller air purifier can handle a large area or room, it will take longer to clean all the air. This can be a problem if more pollutants enter the area while the cleaner works. Larger areas are better off with a larger air purifier to ensure the cleanest air possible.

Here's how the Air Oasis iAdaptAir 2.0 works. It first pulls in surrounding air from two sides with H13 HEPA filters -- these HEPA filters are rated to trap 99% of the particles in the air. The filtered air then passes an activated carbon layer, which absorbs odors and airborne chemicals. A silver ion screen follows the carbon filter to sterilize mold, bacteria, and viruses.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The air then passes a UV LED light that kills up to 99% of pathogens. The iAdaptAir 2.0 also has an ionization feature that sterilizes the unit to kill remaining pathogens. Notably, this last part of the purifying process of UV and ionization sterilization is optional and can be disabled.

By the end, all the clean air is blown out through a front-facing outlet. It's not the most ideal placement, as I prefer having my air purifier's outlet at the top to push the air up rather than straight out the front, but this does give the effect of a cooling fan, which is nice during the summer.

On the top, there is an informative touchscreen that lets you turn on/off the air purifier, increase or decrease fan speed, toggle the UV and ion sterilization on or off, display the filter status and air quality, and more. You won't find a mini remote with this purifier, but you can pair it via the Air Oasis Home app to adjust settings wirelessly.

The light ring around the Air Oasis iAdaptAir 2.0 smart air purifier's touchscreen changes colors to indicate air quality. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

After a month of testing, the Air Oasis iAdaptAir 2.0 has effectively filtered and cleaned the air in my living room. I run it daily, and it brings me peace of mind when I see how its air particle count increases whenever I'm cooking and decreases as it traps smoke particles.

I've used it to eliminate cooking smells and pet odors and can vouch that it gets rid of them within minutes.

The HEPA filters can be removed by lifting the lid at the top of the device, which also has a removable Wi-Fi module that enables the app-pairing function. Pressing the corners of the lid pops it up for easy removal. My only gripe with these filters is that they're not washable, so after they've run their course, you must replace them altogether.

ZDNET's buying advice

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The iAdaptAir 2.0 is available in four sizes: a small size for $299, medium size for $499, large size for $699, and an extra large for $899. They're not cheap, but they get the job done, and for users with frequent allergies and/or are sensitive to air pollutants, the investment is easy to justify.

The Air Oasis iAdaptAir 2.0 has become the go-to air purifier in my open-floor living area because it effectively freshens the air and removes odors. The UV and ion sterilization features are useful bonuses, too. While I'm not looking forward to the impending wildfire season, I'm glad I have such a powerful tool to keep my family and me breathing clean air.