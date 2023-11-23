'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This KitchenAid stand mixer is my secret weapon, and it's $200 off for Black Friday at Best Buy
What's the Black Friday deal?
Best Buy is taking $200 off KitchenAid's 5.5 quart bowl lift stand mixer, taking the price from $450 to $250.
Why this deal is ZDNET recommended
You don't want to keep mashing all those Thanksgiving potatoes and mixing the ingredients for pies and cakes by hand, do you? This KitchenAid Stand Mixer will do the heavy lifting for you.
As an avid cake baker, I use my KitchenAid stand mixer for nearly every one of my baking projects, and around the holiday season, the stand mixer gets some major mileage without ever breaking down on me. That's because it's simply that good at what it does: it beats egg whites to merengue with ease, it creams butter for the lightest cakes, it whips cream cheese into an airy frosting. All I need to do is sit, watch, and wait -- far easier than managing a hand mixer, or, even worse, whisking it yourself for three times as long as it would take in the stand mixer.
The KitchenAid stand mixer comes in four different colors: contour silver, matte black, ink blue, and empire red. The stand mixer offers 11 different mixing speeds, so your ingredients move together delicately and slowly in the bowl or whip up in a pinch. The stand mixer, according to its product features page, was made for folding in lighter ingredients like blueberries or egg whites without overbeating.
The 5.5 quart capacity allows you to fill up the stand mixer bowl with 7 pounds of bread, 6 pounds of potatoes, and 11 dozen batches of cookies.
If you're ready to upgrade your holiday projects with a piece of kitchen machinery that will truly last, it's time you consider this KitchenAid 5.5 quart stand mixer. Your sore-from-beating-egg-whites arms will thank you.