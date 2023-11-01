'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This robot litter box changed my life, and you can save $50 on one right now
Being a cat person means I don't have to take my pet outside when it's raining or freezing cold. However, it also means dealing with a dirty litter box and scooping poop daily -- a not-so-fun task.
I used to hate having to scoop my cat Norbert's litter multiple times a day in an effort to keep our house smelling clean. However, I recently made the switch to the self-cleaning Whisker Litter-Robot 4 and it's safe to say it has changed my life (as well as Norbert's).
While this high-tech litter robot usually comes with a high price tag of $700, for the month of November, new customers can get up to $50 off of any purchase. Plus, you can also get $75 off all Whisker Litter-Robot bundles, which include a Litter-Robot 4 or Litter-Robot 3, as well as useful accessories like litter, a litter trap mat, odor trap packs that further eliminate odor, and more, depending on the bundle.
The Whisker Litter-Robot 4 connects to the Whisker app, which gives you insight into when your cat is in the box, when a cleaning cycle is happening, and when a cleaning cycle is complete, as well as an entire history and your cat's average usage. I never paid much attention to how often my cat was using the litter box during the day, and I feel a lot better now knowing every time he's going and his normal range.
The device even has a smart scale built into the Litter-Robot 4, which automatically records your cat's weight each time they use it so that you can keep track of any concerning weight gain or weight loss.
Review: I made the switch to a smart litter box, and my cat approves
I've noticed this robot litter box is is much quieter than other robot litter boxes I've seen at friends' houses, and it's never scared Norbert away.
After using the Whisker Litter-Robot 4, I will never return to a regular litter box. The insight it gives me into Norbert's overall health and the daily, automatic cleaning makes it completely worth it. I recommend this litter box to every cat owner I know, and especially since you can save money on it this month, it's worth the splurge.