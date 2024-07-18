You can still get this smart cordless vacuum with dual batteries at 25% off

A cordless vacuum is wonderful, especially if you have pets, stairs, kids, or are a living and breathing human who appreciates a clean home. I love my cordless vacuums but always shop for improved, modern versions. The Tineco Pure One S15 Pet Ex with a 25% off lingering Prime Day deal is one of them.

Also: The best Prime Day deals still live

This cordless vacuum features a dual-battery charging dock that lets you set the vacuum down when unused. There is no need to drill a base to the wall and run cables inconspicuously along an edge. The charging base sits on the floor and charges an extra battery for longer runtime.

This means that the Tineco Pure One S15 features a detachable battery that can be swapped for the fully charged one from the dock when it runs out of juice.

The Pure One S15 includes a long floor brush with LED lights to illuminate your path, helping ensure you don't miss a single strand of pet hair or dust. The vacuum also packs a Mini-Power Brush for upholstery and, in my case, stairs -- plus a 2-in-1 crevice tool for tight spaces, perfect for vacuuming the car.

Also: The 55+ best Prime Day robot vacuum deals you can still get now

The filter inside the dust canister is magnetic, making it easy to remove when you need to wash it or remove tangled hair. The Tineco Pure One S15's canister is easy to empty with a button that empties and wipes the inside clean.

You can get a Tineco Pure One S15 Pet Ex for $450 right now.

When will this deal expire? Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com. Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates