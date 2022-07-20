/>
Lenovo's ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 is on sale for $675

You can currently enjoy 35% of this convertible laptop.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributor on
Lenovo

If you are looking to upgrade your laptop or you need a versatile hybrid device for work, you might want to check out what Lenovo is currently offering customers. 

Currently, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 convertible laptop is on sale for $675.35, a saving of 35% ($363.65) from the device's typical retail price of $1,039. 

This laptop is geared toward professional use and would suit those who need a solid workhorse. With so many of us now either working from home permanently or only traveling to the office a few times a week, it could be the right time to consider refreshing your gear -- especially as this device can be used as either a traditional laptop, tablet, or tent. 

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 is equipped with a 14.0" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen display and contains a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor (3.30GHz / Turbo Boost 4.40Ghz), 256GB SSD storage, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, a 720p camera, and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. 

For added security, Lenovo has included a fingerprint reader. 

The 2-in-1 laptop comes with the Windows 11 Home operating system, but considering the restrictions of the basic Windows OS, you may want to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro. You can also choose to bump up the processor, RAM, and storage capacity at checkout. 

To enjoy the 35% discount, apply the code THINKJULY at checkout. However, keep in mind there is a limit of two units per customer. 

If you're interested in this convertible laptop, visit Lenovo below.

ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2

$675.35 at Lenovo

