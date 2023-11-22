'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
My favorite MagSafe accessory for iPhone is just $24 for Black Friday
When it comes to phone accessories and gadgets, the market is so saturated that it makes it difficult to stand out, yet the CLCKR Phone Holder & Grip for MagSafe was able to leave a big impression. This small accessory will quickly become a favorite that you can't live without, and it's only $24 for Black Friday.
The MagsSafe accessory's main purpose is to make it easier for you to hold your phone, the same way a pop socket would. However, the appeal of this accessory, in addition to helping you avoid hand fatigue, is that it also doubles as a prop-up stand.
Whether you are taking a selfie, scrolling through TikTok, watching a YouTube video, or just on a FaceTime call with a friend, finding the right place to set your phone can be difficult. With this handy accessory, all you have to do is click it in place, and you have a stand that you can place anywhere, as seen in the photo at the top of the article.
Another standout factor, and perhaps the most important one, is the hold of the MagSafe accessory on your phone. Typically, I stray away from using many MagSafe accessories as the result is my phone slowly slipping away from the accessory, risking it falling on the ground and shattering. This hold is one of the most impressive I have personally experienced.
As seen by the video above, no matter how hard I try to shake the accessory off my phone, the grip remains strong and in place, providing the support you need to confidently use it day in and day out.
This gift will become the recipient's favorite accessory they didn't even know they needed. The size and price also makes the CLCKR Phone Holder & Grip for MagSafe a great stocking stuffer. Since the recipient needs an iPhone MagSafe case for the accessory to work, it could perhaps be a good idea to pair this accessory with a new case, too.