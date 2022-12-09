'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Monitors are one of those components that you can spend as much or as little on as you want. While you generally get what you pay for, you should pay for the right features, specs, and size for your specific needs. Are you an ultra-focused, at-home worker who needs maximum screen real estate for complex projects? Or, perhaps, you want a big, beautiful display for gaming.
In any of these cases, we've got you covered with holiday deals at some of the biggest retailers around. We scoured the web for not just the best offers on mainstream, do-it-all displays, but also on more niche models like huge ultra-wides, super-fast refresh gaming displays, and massive 43-inch-plus monitors.
Read on to find a selection of the best monitor deals available, regardless of what type and size of monitor you're looking for.
LG's 27-inch IPS monitor is a great budget-friendly option for gamers with a small rig. Complete with a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, this monitor is best suited for gamers looking for high-quality streaming -- and the included black stabilizer is an added bonus. The monitor is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium.
If you want a gaming monitor in the more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, Acer's Nitro model has got you covered with 31.5 inches of diagonal space and a refresh rate that can be pushed to 165Hz. The unit also features a 1500R curve to make your gaming experience more immersive, and AMD FreeSync support to keep your visual buttery-smooth even during framerate dips.
Between its UHD, 4K resolution and its support for HDR10 and the DCI-P3 95% Color Gamut, LG's 32-inch display is a great option for photo and video editors looking for a display that can provide crisp, color-accurate representations of their projects. The IPS panel will also provide excellent viewing angles to help you demonstrate your exceptional work to all of the clients that'll be surrounding you.
If the ultrawide form factor seems ideal for you, but you don't necessarily need a dedicated gaming monitor, Samsung's 34-inch model is a great entry point for productivity enthusiasts who might still get up to some casual gaming from time to time. Its 3,440 x 1,440 resolution means whatever task you put it to should look great thanks to its solid pixel density.
This 24-inch monitor is a great do-it-all display for an already excellent price. With this discount, that price got even better, making this an outright steal for a budget-friendly media consumption or productivity display.
Dell's IPS panels are known for punching well above their weight class, but it's rare to see one available for under $200. The 1080p resolution means even modest video cards should be able to max out the 75Hz upgraded refresh rate for smoother gameplay as well. The slims bezels also make it a great option as a secondary display, or even for creating a multi-monitor setup with more than one. After all, three of these would cost you less than many single ultrawide displays.
Dell's 34-inch curved gaming monitor has been around for quite a while now, but it's still remained a perennial favorite among fans of ultrawide displays during that time. Its 3,440 x 1,440 (WQHD) resolution provides crisp, immersive visuals for anything from first-person shooters to racing titles, and its 144Hz refresh rate means you'll be seeing more frames faster than your opponents.
Here are some other monitor deals happening right now at Best Buy:
We trawled through all of the major retailers, mainstream deal sites, and more niche deal sites to find not only the best offers on products with extremely broad appeal, but also on monitors that suit the needs of the more niche shopper, like creative professionals or competitive gamers. We then selected the best offers among those from the most reputable retailers to share with you.
When you are deciding between a curved or flat monitor, you need to know what the primary purpose of the monitor will be.
Curved monitors are built with immersion in mind. Screen curvatures are best suited for gaming and entertainment purposes, as they can provide a more immersive experience by bringing content closer, with a better field of view than traditional flat screens.
However, if you plan to use your monitor for work, and for long hours, you will likely find that a curved monitor isn't necessary. Instead, a flat monitor -- or even a dual-monitor setup -- may be more comfortable if you are staring at information for hours at a time.
The right monitor size depends entirely on your home setup, and whether or not you plan to use more than one screen for work or entertainment purposes.
A monitor between 22 inches and 26 inches will suit your needs if you have a small home office and limited desk space. However, if you're interested in investing in a more impressive setup with plenty of screen space, commonly, you can pick up monitors of over 30 inches.
