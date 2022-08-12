Move fast if you want this Google Pixel 4 for only $279

The Google Pixel 4 is on sale for $278 on Amazon.
Google's Pixel smartphone range is akin to Apple's iPhone line or Samsung's Galaxy or S handsets. The Pixel line is now up to the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 -- although we are still waiting for an official launch date for these latest flagship devices -- but this doesn't mean that legacy devices, including the Pixel 4, are too outdated for the modern user.
If you are in need of an affordable phone, the Pixel 4 is on sale at Amazon.com. The smartphone was discontinued by Google several years ago, despite the positive reviews of its camera and photography features, and so stock elsewhere normally only includes refurbished models. The closest we've found elsewhere is Walmart, which is offering the same device for $329.
The smartphone comes unlocked and in black, with a screen size measuring 5.7". The Pixel 4 comes with 64GB storage, Motion Sense, 8MP and 16MP front and rear-facing cameras, 6GB RAM, and runs the Google Android operating system.
When you purchase a new phone from a carrier, such as Verizon or AT&T, they usually offer a trade-in option for your old devices. Whether or not they are in good condition or have some damage, your old handset can be exchanged for a discount on a new model or store credit.
Amazon is no exception and also offers a similar deal: trade in your old device at the time of purchase for up to $550 in Amazon.com Gift Card credit.
Stock is running low so if you're interested in the Google Pixel 4, visit Amazon below.