My favorite 12-in-1 electric screwdriver is just $40 for Prime Day
I use a lot of screwdrivers, and I've found that while it's hard to beat a decent set of traditional screwdrivers -- here is a great set by Klein Tools that will last you a lifetime -- there are times when electric screwdrivers can take the strain off my hands and wrists.
I believe in thoroughly testing tools, and one that I've been testing hard for over a year now is the Hoto 3.6V cordless 1500mAh electric screwdriver, and this has proved itself a worthy addition to my toolkit. Right now, you can get one on sale for Amazon Prime Day for $40 -- 43% off of the usual price of $70.
Hoto electric screwdriver tech specs
- Rotary knob switches the screwdriver between three different torque settings
- Fast driving, thanks to 220 RPM motor
- A massive 1500mAh capacity battery provides ultra-long endurance and, when fully charged, can drive in more than 1,000 screws before needing a recharge
- The screwdriver features a circular LED shadowless lamp, so you can see what you're doing
- Hoto cordless screwdriver set contains a dozen two-inch long S2 tool steel long bits with hardness up to 60HRC
- The screwdriver and bits are stored in the anodized aluminum alloy storage box that has a soft, rubber top handle
- Universal Type-C charging interface means you don't need a separate charger
On the one end of this superb screwdriver is a standard 1/4-inch socket that takes the various bits, and behind that is a rotary knob that switches the screwdriver off and on, and also switches between three torque settings. There's also a circular LED shadowless lamp, so you can see what you're doing, which is a nice touch because it means I don't have to wrangle a flashlight when I'm working in a dark area.
On the other end of the screwdriver, there's a USB-C port for charging the unit -- a neat touch because it does away with the need for any proprietary charger (I don't need any more of those in my life).
In the middle of the tool are the controls, which are about as simple as they get. There's a button to screw a screw in, and a button to screw a screw out.
The screwdriver and bits are stored in the anodized aluminum alloy storage box that has a soft, rubber top handle. If you want more than the dozen bits, Hoto has a version with 25 bits in a different case for a few dollars more
The three torque settings range from powerful enough to assemble a PC case or flat pack furniture (where you need quite low power), to powerful enough to put a fence up or screw down floorboards.
What this screwdriver doesn't offer is a super-gentle setting for things such as electronic gadgets, which this screwdriver might be too powerful for. This is where a mini-precision electric screwdriver complements the Hoto screwdriver really well (and this is also on sale right now).
Aside from the lack of a super-gentle setting, the Hoto electric screwdriver with a dozen bits is a great choice -- especially at this lower price point. Mine has already had well over a year of use now, undertaking tasks such as assembling PC cases, putting together flat-pack furniture, and being abused driving 6-inch screws into plastic door and window frames, and it is still going strong.
It's more than paid for itself!