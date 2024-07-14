My favorite Dyson cordless vacuum is $150 off with this Walmart deal - better than Prime Day

The Dyson V15 Detect vacuum is cordless, and uses a special light to reveal dust and allergens. Amazon/ZDNET

If you've been looking to buy a cordless vacuum, now is a great time to do so: The excellent Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum -- the one with a laser that can reveal microscopic allergens and measure how many particles it's picking up -- is currently $150 off at Walmart, beating out Amazon's current offer of $105 off ahead of Prime Day.

I splurged on a Dyson V15 Detect vacuum over a year ago, and it's been one of my favorite home purchases. It's got a long battery life, and I love being able to see all of the gross things it's picking up. With a toddler prone to throwing food and a constantly-shedding cat in the house, it's been a lifesaver to pull out of the closet at a moment's notice and not have to worry about plugging it in.

The Dyson is also super easy to empty without getting any mess on yourself. I use it on carpet, hardwood, and tile floors, and it works great.

