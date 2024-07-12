'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This flagship Roborock robot vacuum mop is $500 off ahead of Prime Day
If you're looking for a way to simplify your cleaning routine and keep your floors squeaky clean this Prime Day, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is on sale now. This machine can do almost everything, including self-drying, self-washing, self-emptying, self-refilling, and self-cleaning. And right now, you can get all that for $500 off, bringing the price down to its lowest price ever, $800.
Also: The 25 best early Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals
With 5,500Pa suction power, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra will free all your flooring surfaces of dirt, debris, and pet hair. Couple that with Roborock's VibraRise Mopping system and your floors will be easily vacuumed and mopped all in one go.
Based on hands-on testing, our favorite thing about this robot vacuum mop is the docking station that does all the dirty work for you. Simply fill the clean water tank, empty the dirty water tank, and send your robot out with a few taps in the Roborock app, and you won't have to lift a finger again. The Auto Mop Lifting technology ensures that none of your soft flooring surfaces, carpets, or rugs get wet during the job.
Also: The 25 best Prime Day 2024 robot vacuum deals
The Roboock S7 Max Ultra is a machine we highly recommend if you want to keep your floors clean without dragging out the manual vacuum and mop. During testing, we found that it was intelligent enough to accurately map your home and avoid common household objects, trustworthy enough that you can leave the machine running while you're at work without worrying something is being destroyed, and overall a top-notch performer so you're always satisfied with the job after it's finished.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.