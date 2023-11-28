'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
My favorite robot vacuum for pet hair is under $500 following Cyber Monday
If you're like me, you have pet hair dust bunnies throughout your home. My two super-shedding dogs and cat work really hard to keep my floors covered, but my Roomba j7+ works harder to keep my floors clean of pet hair.
My favorite robot vacuum for pet hair has dropped below $500 thanks to a lingering Cyber Monday deal and this is a price you won't want to miss.
The Roomba j7+ is one of the smartest, if not the smartest, robot vacuum I've tested. It avoids cords, shoes, pet toys, and even pet waste. I always recommend the Roomba j7+ to pet owners because of iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, promising that the machine will avoid pet waste. If you have a puppy or an older pet, this is a must-have feature.
The j7+'s dual rubber brushes do a fantastic job suctioning up all of the pet hair and debris in my home. I've tested dozens of robot vacuums at this point, and the j7+ is one that never rotates out of my kitchen. It sits faithfully, waiting for the testing runs to end so that it can go back to maintaining my floors.
Read the review: Roomba j7+ review: A life-changing robot vacuum
Another fantastic feature is the robot's Clean Base. It dutifully self-empties the j7+ the moment the dust bin is full, unlike a lot of other competitors on the market. This means that if your living room is particularly dirty, if the dust bin fills up five different times, the Roomba j7+ will pause its job, go over to the Clean Base to self-empty, return where it left off, and resume its cleaning task. This is a brilliant feature for pet owners like myself.
The Roomba j7+ is a brilliant robot vacuum from a highly reputable, trustworthy brand. I can't recommend it enough, especially since it's dropped below $500.