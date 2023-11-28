'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
My favorite robot vacuum mop is still $350 off following Cyber Monday
Take the stress out of the holiday season and keep your floors squeaky clean with the Roborock S7 Max Ultra. One of ZDNET's tested favorite robot vacuum and mop combos, this machine is capable of doing just about everything, including self-drying, self-washing, self-emptying, self-refilling, and self-cleaning. And right now, you can get all of that for $350 off, bringing the price down to $950 -- a rare discount on the top-rated device. But don't wait long, this deal ends soon.
With 5,500Pa suction power, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra will keep all of your flooring surfaces free of dirt, debris, and pet hair. Couple that with Roborock's VibraRise Mopping system and your floors will be easily vacuumed and mopped all in one go.
Based on my hands-on testing, my favorite thing about this robot vacuum mop is the docking station that does all of the dirty work for you. Simply fill the clean water tank, empty the dirty water tank, and send your robot out with a few taps in the Roborock app and you won't have to lift a finger again. The Auto Mop Lifting technology ensures that none of your soft flooring surfaces, carpets and rugs alike, will get wet during the job.
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra review: This 2-in-1 vacuum can do just about everything
The Roboock S7 Max Ultra is a machine I highly recommend if you're looking to keep your floors clean without dragging out the manual vacuum and mop. During my testing, I found that it was intelligent enough to accurately map your home and avoid common household objects, trustworthy enough that you can leave the machine running while you're at work without worrying something is being destroyed, and overall a top-notch performer so you're always satisfied with the job after it's finished.
