'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Eero 6+ is 35% off for Black Friday and the deal is still live
What's the Black Friday deal?
Amazon cut the price of its Eero 6+ Mesh Wifi System by 35% for Black Friday and the deal is still available. So you can get it for $194, which is $105 off the regular price of $299. That's for the 3-pack, the most popular option. This matches the lowest price we've seen for the Eero 6+ mesh router package in 2023.
Also: The best Black Friday deals available right now
Why this deal is ZDNET-recommended
If you have wifi dead spots in your home or your wifi isn't as fast as what your internet provider says it should be, then you're probably already considering an upgrade for your router. For both of those problems, I can confidently recommend an upgrade to the Eero 6+ Mesh Wifi System as a potententially quick solution to make your wifi faster and more reliable.
The Eero 6+ offers up to gigabit speeds, is dual-band (2.5GHz and 5GHz) to deal with wireless congestion and interference, and features Wi-Fi 6. It can support about 75-100 devices and up to 4,500 square feet.
I've been using Eero systems for the past several years and I can happily report that they allow me to use all of the gigabit internet that I pay for from Spectrum. Eero's mesh system offers proven technology and it eliminated all the dead spots in my house. The smartphone app is also well designed and easy to use. And most of all, I'm happy about how rarely I have to "reset the router" to get the wifi to work properly.
At under $200, the Eero 6+ 3-pack would cost you less than most single routers and give you more versatility for getting a strong wifi signal in all the most important spots in your living space.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Eero 6+ Wifi Mesh System
The Eero 6+ Wifi Mesh System can fix the wifi dead spots in your home and potentially make your internet connection more reliable.