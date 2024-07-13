'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Internet connection issues? Grab this TP-Link Wi-Fi extender on sale for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day may not start until next Tuesday, but you can already find a ton of great products available at a big discount -- including this highly rated TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for just $16 when you apply the coupon on the page, down from the usual price of $35. This Wi-Fi extender promises to boost your internet coverage up to 1,200 square feet. If you live in a home with internet dead zones, this is a great device to pick up.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
This TP-Link extender is dual-band, and offers up to 44% more bandwidth than a single-band extender, according to the company. It can handle connections from up to 30 devices. It's also easy to set up, and includes a smart indicator light to help you install it in the optimal place in your home.
TP-Link is a trusted brand, and its products are found on our lists of the best mesh routers and best VPN routers.
Don't miss this chance to pick up a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for just $16 ahead of Prime Day.
