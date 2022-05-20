Finding a high-quality router that's within your budget can be tough, especially since many of the higher-end ones can run upwards of $400. If you know where to look–and when–that perfect router to build your best Wi-Fi mesh system can be found at a discounted price.

In conjunction with Memorial Day, TP-Link is offering sale prices across many of their routers. The sale means that you can build a better, more secure mesh system for any home type, be it a 600-square-foot apartment or a 3,000-square-foot home.

The sales are expected to last through the end of Memorial Day, so if you were considering a couple options from this list, you will have plenty of time to get them. So long as they're in stock, of course, and thanks to the chip shortage, these routers are in short supply. Chip shortage aside, one thing we do not recommend is waiting to upgrade your home internet, if not for higher speeds for working from home to gaming, then for making sure your privacy is secured with these upgraded systems.

Be sure to take a look below to see how much you can save on a new Wi-Fi mesh system.

TP-Link AX5400 Archer AX73 wireless internet router (save $45) Best for gaming Amazon Current price: $155

Original price: $199 Gamers and streamers will appreciate the max speed that the Acher AX73 can get–5400 Mbps on the 5GHz dual-band network. Additionally, there are six dedicated antennas to build out whole-home coverage with the help of beamforming technology. It also comes with four dedicated gigabit LAN ports if you want a physical internet connection. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on this particular router, but it's still a really good price. Six months ago, the average price was around $200. We don't think that the $155 price tag will go any lower any time soon, so if this is a router you've been eyeing, it's best to pick it up now.

TP-Link Deco S4, three pack (save $20) Best easy-to-use mesh system Amazon Current price: $129

Original price: $149 The Deco S4 is as easy as it comes for those who just want a simple, no-frills Wi-Fi system that comes with easy troubleshooting. I picked this up for my parents a couple years ago, and though I'm based in NYC, I can check their speeds and troubleshoot their internet on the rare occasion I'm rebooting it post-derecho or other unusual inclement weather. The top of the router will tell you what's going on at a glance due to an easy color-coded light system. Additionally, ZDNet Contributor Robin Harris really liked its ability to be a reliable router -- a feature that I echo after using it to work from home for over a year. Right now, you can save $20 on this mesh network that can connect up to 5,000 square feet of house space. The lowest price we've seen is $99, but that price is unusually rare, so expect this to be the best deal for the foreseeable future. Read the review: TP-Link Deco X60 Wi-Fi 6 review: Reliable mesh Wi-Fi on a budget

TP-Link AX6000 Archer AX6000 WiFi 6 router (save $50) Best for dedicated gamers and streamers Amazon Current price: $249

Original price: $299 TP-Link's gaming router comes with a dedicated 1.8GHz quad-core processor so gamers can enjoy top-notch gaming without worrying about how the router will affect their games. The high processor will make sure its 5.0GHz network can stream up to 4800Mbps. If you opted for the Amazon Alexa smart home system, you can also set it up to be voice-controlled, which is great for setting up guest networks for friends and family visitors. The lowest price we've seen is $240, but at 17 percent off with savings of $50, this is a really great deal. We've seen this router go as high as $279, too, so this deal is one of the best ones out there for this particular gaming router.

TP-Link WiFi 6E AX5400 Archer TXE75E tri band wireless adapter (save $10) Best for those who need a wireless adapter Amazon Current price: $70

Original price: $80 This wireless adapter is not a router, but it's a great option to connect to a router from your desktop. The fact it's not a router didn't stop us from adding this to our best deals list because it's such a great option. The tri-band levels go up to 6.0GHz for optimal performance for any PC enthusiasts' online gaming experience. TP-Link also designed this wireless adapter to disperse heat within the laptop so you don't have to worry about overheating. This particular wireless adapter doesn't go on sale typically, and we were excited to see that it is $10 off. It's important to note that you will have to open up your desktop tower to install this as well as place the antenna on top of the tower, so this is perfect for someone who is building a desktop.

What is the difference between 5.0GHz and 2.4GHz? In short, speed and range. A 2.4 GHz will provide a steady, longer range for internet surfing and connecting to Bluetooth devices. The 5.0GHz, on the other hand, provides a much shorter yet must faster network that's better for gaming or streaming Twitch videos. If you're into gaming or need a strong, speedy connection for your career, the 5.0GHz network will be more suitable for your needs. That being said, a 2.4GHz network will give you a great stable internet connection for watching videos like Netflix and working from home.

Do routers make a difference for gaming? Yes -- coming from personal experience, the difference between the 5.0GHz and the 2.4GHz will change your gaming experience. Some routers will provide a dedicated setting that will prioritize your gaming connection so it's a priority. Coming from personal experience, this priority makes a difference and can mean the difference between beating a boss in game or having to replay the level.

What kind of router do I need? It depends on your needs. You can opt for a single router if you're in a small apartment or home. If you're in a bigger space, you should consider opting for a mesh network that comes with extenders to accommodate a larger space. Alternately, you can opt to splurge on a wireless router now and pick up a wireless extender for your needs to cover a large home space.