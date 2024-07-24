Telcos given extra time to retire 3G networks

Javier Zayas Photography/Getty Images

Two telcos in Singapore have been granted additional time to move their 3G customers to newer networks, a transition originally scheduled to be completed by this month.

A third carrier, M1, already has fully migrated all their mobile 3G subscribers, including enterprise customers, either to 4G or 5G services, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The industry regulator last July announced a one-year roadmap for the country's three mobile carriers, including Singtel and StarHub, to retire their 3G services by July 31, 2024. Last year, 3G subscribers accounted for 1% of the local mobile phone population.

It would mark an end to a 20-year infrastructure that has been largely replaced by 4G and 5G. The latter mobile network was commercially launched in 2022, with 5G customers today accounting for 20% of Singapore's total mobile subscriber base, according to IMDA.

More than 99.9% of local mobile subscribers already are on either 4G or 5G networks, while less than 0.1% remain on 3G.

Before retiring their 3G services, mobile operators must ensure their remaining 3G customers -- individuals and enterprise users -- are transitioned smoothly to 4G or 5G networks, IMDA said.

Having already completed its migration, M1 can now move ahead to retire its 3G network starting August 1, the regulator added.

It noted that Singtel and StarHub will be given more time to assist their remaining 3G subscribers with the transition. When this is achieved, the telcos will begin retiring their 3G services from November this year.

"The retirement of 3G will unlock spectrum capacity that can be invested in future-ready 5G networks, to provide a better mobile experience and support enterprise digital transformation," IMDA said.

The regulator also prohibited the import and sale of 3G mobile devices from February 2024 to "prevent further proliferation" in the market.

In addition, retailers and service providers in non-telecommunication sectors that use 3G mobile connectivity, such as car manufacturers and fleet management service providers, were notified of the scheduled retirement of 3G networks. These companies are required to take the necessary measures, including informing their users of the move, IMDA said.