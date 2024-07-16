Most places in the US are experiencing a heatwave at the moment, if they haven't already this summer, making this the perfect time for a frozen treat. Rather than shelling out for an overpriced cone (and leaving the comfort of your own home), you can whip up exactly what you're craving, preferred ingredients and all, with an ice cream maker in your kitchen.

Amazon Prime Day kicks off today, and the company is promoting all kinds of deals on everything, including kitchenware. If you're an ice cream lover, a smoothie bowl enthusiast, or looking for a fun, kid-friendly activity to do inside during peak heat, the Ninja Creami 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker is currently $50 off its usual $200 price tag. An investment of $150 for a treat-filled future feels like a steal, considering you could probably get less than 10 sundaes for that in this economy.

Also: The 10 best kitchen appliance deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Having an ice cream maker in your home means you can experiment with flavor combinations and test ingredients. It's especially convenient for those with allergies or dietary restrictions who aren't exactly thrilled with the vegan, gluten-free, or keto ice cream options out there.

According to Ninja's website, the company's "Creamify™ technology enables the CREAMi™ to break down a uniformly frozen block into an incredibly smooth, creamy texture in minutes" -- meaning no more stopping and starting your blender in pursuit of velvety perfection. Just prep your base ingredients, freeze them overnight in the Creami, and then blend them the next day. You can use the Respin function after the initial process if the texture isn't dreamy enough for you.

Also: The 30+ best Prime Day Apple deals

If you've been waiting to add an ice cream maker to your summer kitchen essentials, this is the time. Turn almost anything into ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more. The Ninja Creami has seven one-touch program settings for making gelato, milkshakes, sorbet, smoothies, and more, including adding mix-ins to your already-made treats. Plus, it's great for all your non-dessert needs too, like icy protein shakes and smoothies. The pint-sized container makes it easy to blend up enough of any frozen dessert for one...or to share, if you're into that sort of thing.

When will this deal expire? Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com. Also: The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals