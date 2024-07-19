Most places in the US are experiencing a heatwave at the moment, if they haven't already this summer, making now the perfect time for a frozen treat. Rather than shelling out for an overpriced cone (and leaving the comfort of your own home), you can whip up exactly what you're craving, preferred ingredients and all, with an ice cream maker in your kitchen.

Amazon Prime Day might be over, but the company still has all kinds of deals on everything, including kitchenware. If you're an ice cream lover, a smoothie bowl enthusiast, or looking for a fun, kid-friendly activity to do inside during peak heat, the Ninja Creami 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker is currently $30 off its usual $230 price tag. An investment of $200 for a treat-filled future feels like a steal, considering you could probably get less than a summer's worth of sundaes for that in this economy.

What's more, this deal comes with an extra pint-sized container, meaning you can make more of your favorite recipe or alternate between two recipes. If you want more capacity, try the Ninja Creami Deluxe, which has 11 settings instead of seven, comes with two 24-ounce containers and is also $30 off.

Having an ice cream maker in your home means you can experiment with flavor combinations and test ingredients. It's especially convenient for those with allergies or dietary restrictions who aren't exactly thrilled with the vegan, gluten-free, or keto ice cream options out there.

According to Ninja's website, the company's "Creamify technology enables the CREAMi to break down a uniformly frozen block into an incredibly smooth, creamy texture in minutes" -- meaning no more stopping and starting your blender in pursuit of velvety perfection. Just prep your base ingredients, freeze them overnight in the Creami, and blend them the next day. You can use the Respin function after the initial process if the texture isn't dreamy enough for you.

If you've been waiting to add an ice cream maker to your summer kitchen essentials, this is the time. Turn almost anything into ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more. The Ninja Creami has seven one-touch program settings for making gelato, frozen yogurt, and smoothies, and can even add mix-ins to your already-made treats.

Plus, it's great for all your non-dessert needs, too, like icy protein shakes. Having two pint-sized containers means it's easy to prep enough ice cream to last your whole week -- or to share, if you're into that sort of thing.

When will this deal expire? Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.