One of the best cheap robot vacuums I've tested is not made by Eufy or iRobot

Priced at around $200 (oftentimes less), the OKP Life K2

The vacuum has a quiet operation, running at a low noise level (≤60 decibels), making it suitable for homes with noise-sensitive individuals or pets.

Lacks advanced features: For example, the K2 doesn't offer smart home integration capabilities, so you can't control it using voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant.

Living alone with my dog, keeping a clean house can be a perpetual challenge. Well over a year ago, I wanted to streamline my cleaning routine without breaking the bank, so I started researching various robot vacuum cleaners. After reading a boatload of reviews, I decided to give the OKP Life K2 a try. (It is occasionally on sale at Amazon for $90). After all this time, I remain impressed by the K2 and have yet to be disappointed. Here's what you should know before buying one yourself.

The OKP Life K2 arrived with the cordless robot vacuum itself, a charging base, a remote control, a cleaning brush, a user manual, and a warranty card. Out of the box, the vacuum has a sleek design, solid build quality, and glossy blue finish. The device feels sturdy, measuring 11.5 inches in diameter and less than three inches tall, and weighs only 5.5 pounds.

Set up and use

Setting up the OKP Life K2 was a breeze. I quickly charged it, and it was ready to tackle the never-ending battle against pet hair and lawn debris tracked in from countless walks with my dog. Boasting four cleaning modes -- auto, spot, edge, and manual -- the vacuum adapts seamlessly to diverse cleaning needs. I find the auto mode most practical for day-to-day cleaning tasks.

The included remote control offers basic functionality, but the true control lies in the OKP app, available on both iOS and Android devices. Connecting the robot to your Wi-Fi network via the app is a straightforward process, thanks to clear instructions and a user-friendly interface. Through the app, you can schedule cleaning sessions, select cleaning modes, monitor battery life, and even control the robot's movements remotely.

As with most robot vacuums, the K2 features a convenient self-charging function. When the battery runs low, it automatically returns to the charging base for replenishment. This means you can fire up your K2 before leaving the house and expect it to be back on its base when you return.

Cleaning performance

A refreshing characteristic of the K2's design is its simplicity. With only a 2.5-inch nozzle, it's surprisingly efficient at sweeping up dirt. More surprisingly, the K2 does not employ a main roller brush. Its two side brushes sweep debris toward the suction inlet, which gets the job done.

With a sizable dustbin, frequent emptying isn't necessary, even with persistent pet shedding. You access the dustbin by flipping open the unit's lid to also find the HEPA filter. As always, don't rinse your filter with water; just bang out the dust and be sure to order replacements regularly (which you can do via a convenient QR code under the roof of the lid).

Initially, the K2's navigation capabilities gave me some pause. While it copes well with my home space, larger or more complex environments could pose challenges. Embarking on a somewhat random cleaning pattern, the K2 may struggle in homes with intricate layouts or abundant furniture, lacking advanced navigation systems (like LiDAR) found in pricier models.

Fortunately, the K2 does commit to logical cleaning paths once it's discovered the parameters of your floorplan. I have a small apartment, so it manages to comprehensively cover 700 square feet easily within its battery life.

Another thing I like about the K2 is that when you turn it on, it actually travels in a straight path. Many robot vacs lean into their navigation system a bit too much; they will spin and alter their routes based on data received from their sensors. This sometimes translates to more meandering and getting bearings than actual cleaning.

The K2, unlike more complex systems, is very straightforward. Just turn it on in the vicinity of your messiest area and give it a few minutes. If company arrives and you need it to return to its home base, you can command it to do so with two taps of its one and only button.

Battery life

Powered by a 1,800mAh battery, the K2 delivers approximately 100 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge, ideal for smaller apartments or studios. For larger homes, recharge cycles during cleaning sessions may be necessary. Maintaining the K2 is super easy, with a removable and washable dustbin, aided by the included cleaning brush for dislodging tangled hair or debris.

ZDNET's buying advice

Overall, the OKP Life K2 offers a compelling blend of affordability, performance, and user-friendliness. It's an exceptional value for its price. While the vacuum may not match the features of premium models, it provides reliable cleaning performance and convenience at a competitive cost.

While its navigation may falter in complex environments, its impressive capabilities make it a worthy cleaning companion for most households. Whether you're dealing with pet hair or everyday debris, the K2 promises to keep your floors clean with minimal effort on your part.