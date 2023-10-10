'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
One of the handiest portable power stations I've tested is $300 off during October Prime Day
Power stations have revolutionized charging and powering gadgets outdoors. Rather than having to rely on 12V inverters or gasoline generators, I can take what is essentially a huge power bank with me into the outdoors, and charge everything off that. And when that runs out, I can charge the power station either from AC power, a vehicle's 12V outlet, or solar.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals: Live updates
This way, the outdoor fun never has to end.
And power station technology has improved dramatically in the time that I've been using them. The units themselves have become more compact and robust, and battery technology has advanced as well.
One of the biggest changes has been the shift from lithium-ion battery technology to LiFePO4 batteries. These aren't as power-dense as their lithium counterparts, but they're safer (i.e., less likely to catch fire) and have a much longer lifespan. How much longer? Up to six times longer.
In real terms, while lithium-ion batteries are good for anywhere from 500 to 2,000 recharge cycles, LiFePO4 batteries can handle 3,000 recharge cycles, making them ideal for long-term usage.
Also: This tiny satellite communicator is packed full of features and peace of mind
For the past few weeks, I've been testing a new power station from Ugreen -- the PowerRoam 1200. I have a lot of Ugreen gear – from chargers and cables to power banks -- and it's a brand that I have grown to trust. This is the company's first power station.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Ugreen PowerRoam 1200
Ugreen's PowerRoam 1200 is one of the most advanced power stations on the market, offering 2100W of power, USB and AC outlets, high-quality EV-rated LiFePO4 batteries, and super-fast charging (from 0 to 80% in just 50 minutes and fully charging in 1.5 hours with AC input).
PowerRoam 1200 tech specs
- Dimensions: 34 x 22 x 27 cm/ 13.4 x 8.7 x 10.6 inches
- Weight: 11.5 kg / 25.4 lbs
- Battery rated energy: 1024Wh 40Ah 25.6V
- Inputs
AC: 100-130V~60Hz 15A Max
Solar: 12-48V⎓15A 400W Max
DC/car charger: 12V/24V⎓8A Max
- Outputs
AC (x6): 120V~60Hz 10A 1200VA/1200W Max
USB-A (x2): Single-Port: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓2A/12V⎓1.5A/5V⎓4.5A 22.5W Max (Dual-Port: 45W Max)
USB-C (x2): Single-Port: 5V⎓3A/9V⎓3A/12V⎓3A/15V⎓3A/20V⎓3A/20V⎓5A 100W Max (Dual-Port: 200W Max)
12V output: 12V⎓10A 120W Max
DC5521 (x2): Single-Port: 12V⎓5A 60W Max (Car charger + DC5521 x 2 = 120W Max)
- Total power output: 1565W Max
- Working temp (discharging): -10°C~40°C (14°F~104°F)
- Working temp (charging): 0°C~40°C (32°F~104°F)
Also: The best MagSafe battery packs for your iPhone
Note that the model I'm testing is the one for the U.K. market, and as such the AC outlets are different from the U.S. model. Other than this, the units are functionally identical.
There are a few things that I look for when testing a power station.
First, does the rated battery capacity match up with the information on the spec sheet? With the PowerRoam 1200, every spec is exactly what is stated by the vendor. I'm particularly impressed by the fast charge feature, which can take the unit from zero to 80 percent charge in 50 minutes, and to fully charged in 90 minutes on AC power.
Also: This tiny USB-C tester can spot counterfeit Apple chargers and cables
Another thing I look for is build quality. After all, this is a device that will be carried around, taken on camping trips and other outdoor adventures, and generally roughed up.
No problems here. The PowerRoam 1200 is super sturdy, shrugging off bumps and impacts. The top handle is sturdy and the unit is nicely balanced, which makes carrying its 11.5 kg/25.4 lb. weight a lot more pleasant.
Another of my priorities is usability, and here, again, Ugreen has a winner. The display is nice and clear, the controls are simple, and you're not left scratching your head as to how to turn on the AC or how much power is remaining.
Also: The best portable power stations you can buy
The buttons are small and discreet, hard to turn on accidentally, and have a very subtle illumination that makes them observable in low-light conditions, without being blinding. This pleases me greatly as I do a lot of photography at night and don't appreciate having my night vision wiped out by laser-like LEDs.
The PowerRoam 1200 is such an easy-to-use and mature unit, it's hard to believe that this is Ugreen's first foray into power stations.
I'm very impressed.
Finally, there's safety. In particular, I like to test what happens when the unit is overloaded. In this case, nothing dramatic happens. The PowerRoam 1200 simply cuts off the power and waits to be reset if the AC is stressed. And for such a small unit, it's capable of supporting devices with power ratings of up to 2500W thanks to its built-in U-Turbo mode.
As for longevity, this is a power station that's stood the test of time. For the past few months, I've been using the PowerRoam 1200 to run power tools when I'm away from a mains outlet. This means that it has been thrown into the back of a truck and dragged to some inhospitable places filled with mud, dirt, and damp, subjected to high loads, then been put back on charge awaiting its next work outing. This sort of usage goes above and beyond what a power station is designed for, and yet the PowerRoam 1200 is still going strong.
This unit is as tough as they get!
Also: The 5 best portable power banks: Keep your devices juiced on the go
Ugreen has also released scratch-resistant. IP67 water-resistant 200W solar panels for the PowerRoam 1200, which are currently 50% on Amazon.
These panels use monocrystalline technology and offer 23% efficiency that can fully charge the PowerRoam 1200 in about six hours (or three hours if you hook up two).
For under $1,000 (currently available on Amazon for an incredible $699.) you're getting a lot of power from this station. This sturdy unit employs EV-grade LiFePO4 batteries, delivers on the promises it makes, and comes with a five-year warranty.
If you're looking for a power station for camping trips, running power tools outdoors, or as a backup in case the lights go out, I highly recommend you check out the PowerRoam 1200 from Ugreen.