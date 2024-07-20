One of the most durable power stations I've tested is not made by Anker or Jackery, and you can get 32% off

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

What's the deal?

The Bluetti AC240 portable power station has a 32% discount in this Amazon Prime Day that's still live, down to just $1,299 (deal requires Amazon Prime membership).

Also: The best Prime Day deals still live

ZDNET's key takeaways

The Bluetti AC240 solar generator

It's a powerful, high-quality unit with an IP65 durability rating to shrug off the elements.



It weighs over 70 pounds, bringing it to the limit of what one person can move safely.

Until recently, you had to protect portable power stations from the elements. They are essentially boxes filled with electricity, after all, and we all know that water and electricity don't mix. The problem is that if you want to take your power station outdoors, there's a good chance you'll run into water, whether it's from rain, snow, rivers, lakes, mist, or fog.

Also: The best portable power stations you can buy: Expert tested

Thankfully, there's now a game-changer in the market. Bluetti, a leading manufacturer of portable power stations, off-grid solar power solutions, and premium home energy storage systems, just released their latest unit: the AC240 portable power station. This incredible device has been meticulously designed and rigorously tested to be water and dust-resistant.

The AC240 thrives in any environment and joins its predecessor, the AC60P, in being a power station that is just as comfortable braving the rain, snow, and relentless dust as it is in the comfort of your home or office.

View at Amazon

Note: The photographs show the 240V/50Hz UK version, but all the specs relate to the 120V/60Hz US version.

Bluetti AC240 tech specs

Capacity : 1,536Wh

: 1,536Wh IP Rating : IP65

: IP65 Battery Type : LiFePO₄ (Lithium Iron Phosphate)

: LiFePO₄ (Lithium Iron Phosphate) Life Cycles : 3,500+ cycles to 80% original capacity (in Silent Mode)

: 3,500+ cycles to 80% original capacity (in Silent Mode) Shelf-life : Recharge to 80% every three to six months

: Recharge to 80% every three to six months Pass-through Charging : Yes

: Yes UPS Switching Time : 15 milliseconds

: 15 milliseconds Dimensions : 419.5 × 293.5 × 409.5mm/16.5 × 11.6 × 16.1in

: 419.5 × 293.5 × 409.5mm/16.5 × 11.6 × 16.1in Weight : 33kg/72lbs

: 33kg/72lbs Operating Temperature : -4 - 104°F (-20 - 40°C)

: -4 - 104°F (-20 - 40°C) Storage Temperature : -14 - 113°F (-10 - 45°C)

: -14 - 113°F (-10 - 45°C) Warranty : 6 years

: 6 years Scalability:

AC240 + 4 x B210 (10,136Wh total)

2 x AC240 + 8 x B210 (parallel connection, 20,272Wh total)

OUTPUT

Inverter Type : Pure sine wave

: Pure sine wave Power lifting Mode : 3,600W

: 3,600W AC Outlets :

3 x 120V/20A outlets

1 x NEMA TT-30

: 3 x 120V/20A outlets 1 x NEMA TT-30 USB-A Ports : 2 x 18W max

: 2 x 18W max USB-C Ports : 2 x 100W max

: 2 x 100W max RV Port : 12VDC/30A, 360W max

: 12VDC/30A, 360W max Cigarette Lighter Port: 1 x 12V/10A

INPUT

AC Charging : 0-80% in 45 minutes, 2,200W max (pair with B210 for 2,400W max)

: 0-80% in 45 minutes, 2,200W max (pair with B210 for 2,400W max) Solar Charging: 1,200W max (11-60V/21A max)

12V/24V Car Outlet (100W/200W):

10 - 100% in 14.6 hours (12V)

0 - 100% in 7.3 hours (24V)

When it comes to a portable power station, its IP rating (or ingress protection rating) is an important factor to consider. The AC240 has a rating of IP65, but what does that number actually mean? Let's break it down:

The first digit measures the device's solid particle protection. A rating of 6 means it is dust-tight, with complete protection against sand and dirt ingress. This is the highest rating on the solids scale.

The second digit measures its water resistance, and a rating of 5 means it offers a high degree of water resistance. While it's not completely waterproof and should not be submerged, it is protected against jets of water from any direction. This means that you can confidently leave the unit outdoors and let it withstand rain or snow without any issues.

All the ports on the AC240 are protected from dirt, dust, and water ingress. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

In practical terms, the IP65 rating ensures that the device can handle exposure to various weather conditions, whether it's rain, snow, mist, or a dust storm, it's designed to continue functioning without interruption. The high-quality port covers also contribute to its durability. Unlike some power stations, these covers are robust, and keep debris out of the power station, ensuring its longevity and performance.

When it comes to power stations, the AC240 is about as well-made and flawless as they get, and it lives up to all the claims on the spec sheet. As part of this review, I tested the capacity, power outputs, and charge times, and everything passed with flying colors.

Also: How we test portable power stations at ZDNET in 2024

Most of the ports are located on the front of the unit: three buttons for controlling the AC, DC, and USB outputs, and a bright, feature-packed display with important information at a glance.

The unit weighs over 70 pounds, so it may not be easy for most people to carry it around for long distances. However, it does have handles on either side -- resembling an ammo crate -- allowing for easier movement by two people if needed.

Ports galore! Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

One significant improvement in power stations in recent years has been the transition from lithium-ion battery technology to LiFePO4 batteries, which are commonly used in electric vehicles. While LiFePO4 batteries may not be as power-dense as their lithium counterparts, they offer enhanced safety features, and unlike lithium-ion batteries, these batteries are much less likely to spontaneously combust.

Also: I found the ultimate charging station, and it comes with 4 MagSafe power banks

Additionally, LiFePO4 batteries can endure over 3,500 recharge cycles before their charge capacity falls below 80%, making them highly durable compared to their lithium-ion batteries counterparts, which typically reach this end point after around 800 recharge cycles.

The Bluetti AC240 is a super, cutting-edge power station, but the 72lb weight is pushing the limits of portability. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The AC240 power station offers a substantial power capacity of 1,536Wh, placing it among the top-tier portable power stations that can still be lifted by one person. However, if this capacity is not sufficient for your needs, there are expansion options available. By adding up to four B210 expansion batteries, the total capacity can be expanded to a massive 10,136Wh.

This allows for even more power during long trips or extended emergencies. If that's still not enough, you have the option to connect two AC240 power stations with eight B210 units, resulting in an extraordinary power capacity of 20,272Wh.

Also: My favorite MagSafe car charger has Qi2 support and a stylish design

The AC240 power station can also be connected to solar panels totaling a maximum input power of 1,200W. This gives you the option of harnessing clean and sustainable energy from the sun, providing an off-grid experience. By utilizing solar panels, you can further enhance the off-grid versatility and self-sufficiency of the power station.

Finally, the AC240 power station connects with the Bluetti mobile app, giving you access to more advanced features. There, you can remotely control and monitor the power station, as well as update its firmware via either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

ZDNET's buying advice

There are a lot of power stations out there to choose from, but the high degree of water and dust resistance makes the Bluetti AC240 my top choice. Its durability in the face of adverse weather means I can forget about making sure it's safe and protected, and focus on why I'm outdoors in the first place.

When will these deals expire? Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.