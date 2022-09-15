'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As part of the Discover Samsung event, Samsung is offering $320 off a compact smart washer suitable for small apartments and households.
You can enjoy a discount of $320 on the front load washer, or 29% off its typical retail price, for a limited time. Normally, you would expect to pay $1099 -- but for a limited time, Samsung is selling these appliances for $779.
Space often comes at a premium in today's cities and towns, and so while washers and dryers are extremely useful household appliances, you might not have the space for full-sized options. For smaller, one or two-people households, too, opting for a smaller model can save on energy bills.
The washer measures in at 2.2 cu. ft. and also comes with a "super speed" function for completing a wash in as little as 40 minutes. Furthermore, Samsung has integrated vibration reduction technology for reducing the noise and floor vibration of a typical washing cycle.
The Discover Samsung sale is only on for a limited time, taking place between September 12 and Sunday, September 18. The week-long event is designed to showcase Samsung products, with a particular focus on eco-friendly ("green") deals. This year, the tech giant is also including flash sales which will only be available for a few hours, from 12 - 3 PM ET, each day.
In total, there are over 120 products going on sale during the week. Today, other deals we like the look of include: