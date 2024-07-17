'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Prime Day 2 slashes the Apple 10th Gen iPad to a rare $299
If you've been eyeing an iPad, you know Apple's flagship tablet lineup is costly. You also know that Apple's products only sometimes see sales. Right now, on the second day of Amazon's Prime Day sale, you can save $49 on the latest base model iPad, the iPad 10th Gen.
Also: The best Prime Day deals: Live updates
Following Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June, the iPad 10th Gen got a permanent price drop to $349, and right now, you can swipe it up for $299 in the blue, yellow, silver, and pink colors at Amazon. This beats out the $319 price we saw just a few days ago leading up to Prime Day and prices we saw earlier this month during July 4th sales. But remember, Apple products don't frequently see price cuts, and with Prime Day coming to a close at the end of the day, this iPad deal may be fleeting.
The 10th Gen, released in 2022, is Apple's newest basic iPad. It boasts substantial upgrades, like symmetrical bezels, a larger 10.9-inch display, Magic Keyboard Folio support, and the latest software version, iPadOS 16.
The 10th Gen has thinner bezels surrounding a larger Liquid Retina display in place of the front-facing Touch ID and home button. Apple moved the fingerprint sensor to the outer edge, and dual speakers flank the left and right sides when the tablet is held in landscape orientation. The whole unit weighs approximately one pound.
ZDNET's Kerry Wan went hands-on with the iPad 10th Gen in 2022 and was impressed with Apple's upgrades to its base model. He continued using the tablet well into 2023, updating his review in May of that year.
Read the Review: iPad 10th Gen (2022)
"My 'first impressions' hot take is still ablaze: the iPad beats out the iPad Pro model in two regards. The first is Apple's own accessories. The second area where the regular iPad edges out the Pro is camera placement," Wan wrote in his review.
If you're looking to snag the 10th Gen iPad, which Wan says stacks up pretty fairly against the iPad Air, jump on this sweet deal while it lasts. Plus, if you want to shop even more Prime Day Apple deals, we've got you covered.
When will this deal expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.