It's not every day you see a worthwhile deal involving the specialist equipment professional streamers and gamers require, such as reliable video capture cards, microphones, and streamer-ready cameras.
However, ZDNET has spotted a great deal on the IOGEAR Upstream Pro Dual video capture card over at Amazon. Premium video capture cards are high-ticket items and you would normally pay $399 to own one of these products. For a limited time, you can take advantage of 10% off the RRP, together with a further $100 discount thanks to a coupon applied at checkout, bringing the price down to $259, or 35% off.
The IOGEAR Upstream Pro Dual video capture card is able to handle two content streams simultaneously. You can control the card through your smartphone (iOS or Android), or, alternatively, a controller connected via Bluetooth. Up to two live 4K streams can be captured and mixed at 1080p, and one particular feature streamers may enjoy is a command deck that can be used to hotkey up to 18 commands.
You can use up to two 4K cameras and grab audio from sources including including HDMI inputs, RCA, or microphones.
IOGEAR has developed eight presets for video work, including resizing, green screen backgrounds, and face cam settings. Both picture-in-picture and split-screen broadcasts, too, are available.
You can check out the IOGEAR Upstream Pro Dual video capture card deal over at Amazon.