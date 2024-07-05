PSA: Do not charge your phone while using it in the bath

Nugroho Ridho/Getty Images

A few days ago, readers started asking me how someone could be killed using a phone in the bath while the phone was being charged. After conducting a quick search, I discovered that there have been recent tragic incidents that prompted these questions.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such incidents have occurred. So, what's the deal? How can a phone charger be lethal when it seems perfectly safe during day-to-day use?

When you're in the bathroom or any wet environment, I recommend avoiding handling any device plugged into an AC outlet, whether a wall outlet or an outlet on a power station or power bank that can output AC.

Chargers, whether for small phones or large laptops, are designed to convert AC mains power from the wall outlet into safe DC power to charge your device. It's at the delicate boundary between unsafe mains power and safe DC power that problems can arise.

Over the past decade, I have tested hundreds of phone chargers and encountered dozens that, under certain circumstances, could cause death or serious injury to someone.

Chargers can be unsafe for two reasons. First, you may have a charger that develops a fault, causing AC power to be sent to the outlets or any metal parts of the charger. This can be something as small as a single faulty component, or a tiny short-circuit in the windings of the transformer.

Second, you may have an inherently unsafe charger due to its inferior quality. This can make not only the cable but also the phone itself extremely dangerous. Sadly, there are too many of these chargers on the market.

While I test every charger I review to ensure safety isn't an issue, this approach doesn't prevent problems from occurring later on due to a fault. Just because the charge is safe today, doesn't mean it will be safe tomorrow.

Due to the excellent insulation and the use of materials like plastic and rubber in most modern devices, users may not experience an electric shock even when dangers are present.

To make matters worse, an unsafe charger can continue to operate normally. That's why you shouldn't even trust a charger of decent quality to be safe under wet conditions when connected to an AC outlet. Mix water into the equation, and you have a recipe for electrocution if the phone falls into the water.

Unless you have test equipment to check for faults, and the know-how to use that test equipment, you won't even realize the potential danger.

It's important to emphasize that this risk arises from faulty or poorly built chargers. The risks are relatively low, but deaths resulting from this rare event do occur regularly, serving as a tragic reminder of the potential dangers of using electronic devices near water.

Remember, safety should always be a priority when using electronic devices. Being aware of potential risks can help prevent accidents and tragedies. Charging your phone while using it in a wet environment is not safe. Just don't do it.

Note: Occasionally, I encounter people with metal laptops who claim to feel a buzzing or tingling sensation when touching the case while the device is charging. This is a completely separate issue, and while these tingles can be uncomfortable on sensitive skin, such as the inside of the arm or wrist, they are not dangerous. Still, I don't recommend using your charging laptop in the bath.