Save $125 on Amazon's exclusive Dyson Airwrap bundle just hours before Prime Day kicks off
If you're chronically online or know anyone hair-obsessed, you already know that the Dyson Airwrap is the styling tool to beat, and it has been for a while. The Airwrap uses air and Dyson's top-of-the line technology to style your hair flawlessly and with ease (you know, if you're a twenty-something with a vendetta against heat tools, like me).
Despite its popularity, the Airwrap is still an expensive buy, but right now, just a mere hours before Prime Day 2024 kicks off, you can save $125 on Amazon's exclusive Dyson Airwrap bundle -- a deal we rarely see available. During Black Friday 2023, the Airwrap styler was available at several retailers for $100 off, but this $125 Prime Day offer sweetens the savings.
The bundle includes 7 accessories, a filter cleaning brush, a storage bag, and a storage case. Three heat settings and a cold shot option equip the main body. This exclusive bundle includes a few extra accessories than the traditional Airwrap set, and you can snag it all for $550 (save $125).
The Airwrap is designed for multiple hair types, lengths, and styles. The Airflow temperature is measured over 40 times a second to prevent extreme heat damage and breakage as you dry and you can easily curl, shape, smooth, and hide flyaways with no extreme heat during styling. Specially engineered attachments -- including barrels, brushes, and the Coanda smoothing dryer -- harness enhanced Coanda airflow for supreme styling.
This is a great gift for any hair styling-obsessed family member or friend who doesn't already have one, and ZDNET Editor Sabrina Ortiz is living proof: "I was gifted the Dyson Airwrap two Christmases ago since I was influenced into making it the first thing on my Christmas wishlist. I can totally say it's worth the hype. With one tool you can straighten, curl, and blow dry your hair. Do I need to say more?"
Snag this hair-tastic Prime Day Dyson Airwrap deal while it's still available, (trust me, it doesn't happen often) and cross off an item on your holiday shopping list now.
