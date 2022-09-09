'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Over at Amazon, photography enthusiasts can take advantage of a substantial discount on a Panasonic mirrorless camera, now far below the $1000 mark.
Typically offered with a retail price tag of $1097 at Amazon, the company has reduced the price of the Panasonic LUMIX G7 4K mirrorless camera by $300, bringing its cost down to $797 for a limited time.
Many camera manufacturers, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Panasonic, have begun transitioning from compacts and traditional DSLRs to mirrorless formats.
While there isn't the same huge lens ecosystem of the DSLR available for mirrorless cameras yet, some of the potential benefits of mirrorless vs. DSLR are smaller and lighter form factors, quieter shooting, and more extensive video capabilities.
If you're interested in experimenting with mirrorless photography, the Panasonic, while on sale, could be a great opportunity.
The Panasonic LUMIX G7 mirrorless camera features a 16-megapixel sensor, three photo modes including burst, an OLED viewfinder, and autofocus tracking. The camera is able to shoot video in 4K (2160p) and also comes with a 14-140mm interchangeable lens.
This deal is unlikely to last long so take advantage of the $300 discount quickly if you're interested in adding the mirrorless camera to your photography equipment.