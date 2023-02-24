'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Let's face it: we are all extremely busy with our work and family lives.
Whether you have kids, pets, or housemates running around, it never takes long for hardwood floors and carpets to become dirty -- but if you're anything like me, it's a task I try to put off for as long as possible.
That's why earlier this year, I took the plunge and purchased a robot vacuum -- and while my cats flee in terror during its morning 9.30am scheduled clean, I think it's been well worth the investment to take a job off my list.
Over at Amazon, there are some robot vacuum sales of note if you're interested in doing the same. One we particularly like the look of is an offer for the Shark AV2501S AI robot vacuum. You would generally expect to pay around $550 for this smart appliance, but for now, Amazon will give you a $200 discount (36%), resulting in a new price tag of $350.
The Shark AV2501S AI robot vacuum is a self-emptying device with filtration to capture dust and allergens. A benefit of this model is the redesigned fins rather than bristles, which may help prevent hair wrapping (an annoyance I understand too well concerning my own robot). The robot vacuum has Lidar mapping technology and sensors, and is suitable for hardwood floors, carpets, and pet hair.
For a more budget-friendly option on sale, you could consider a eufy by Anker model. The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a slim, quiet model with 1300Pa suction that can handle hard floors and carpet -- although it may not be suitable for pet hair.
The eufy BoostIQ robot vacuum typically retails for around $230. However, you can save $90 (39%) while the sale lasts, lowering the cost to $140.
We've showcased mid-tier and entry-level products, but if you are willing to invest more in your new smart cleaning appliance, you can save $200 on the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum at Amazon. With a $200 coupon applied at checkout, you will pay $499 rather than $699 for the Q5+, which comes with a self-emptying dock, 2700Pa suction, Lidar navigation, and a 2.5l dust bag.
