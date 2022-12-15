'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you are looking for a decent deal on a pair of earbuds before the holidays, you're in luck.
A massive 50% discount is available on a pair of Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds when you buy directly from the retailer. The earbuds combine active noise cancellation (ANC) and advanced call technology for crystal-clear communication and music streaming, and so should be considered if you want earbuds suitable for both work and play.
While usually set at a retail price of $199.99, Jabra has slashed the price by $100. For a limited time, you will only pay $99.99.
The Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds offer up to eight hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours when combined with a wireless charging case. The ANC and hear-through functions are adjustable. Another of Jabra's main selling points for the 7 Pro model is the inclusion of MultiSensor Voice, which automatically detects and mitigates noise and improves the clarity of your voice via bone conduction.
The earbuds are available in black, titanium black, or gold beige.
Jabra's sales will stay active from now until the end of the year, December 31, so you have plenty of time to take advantage of this deal. Alternatively, you can check out the sale for between 20% and 50% off a range of earbuds.
