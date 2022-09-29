'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As summer ends and we move into the darker months, it might be the right time to start considering home improvements -- and security should be one of them.
Arlo's fall sale, with only a few days left to go, has a number of security products on offer. One of the best deals available is a full smart video doorbell and camera kit, The Wireless Doorbell & Essential Camera bundle.
Buying all of these products individually will normally set you back $549. However, once you add all of the included items into your basket, you can enjoy a discount of $70, together with a further 10% off.
In total, you will save $118, bringing the overall cost down to $431.
Contained in the kit are an Arlo Essential video doorbell and three Essential Spotlight cameras. The video doorbell is battery operated and can be installed using an included mounting kit. This product contains a siren, motion detector, night vision, and facilitates two-way conversations, no matter where you are. Live recordings are captured in 1536x1536 resolution (180 degrees).
The Essential Spotlght cameras are able to capture 1080p footage with a 130-degree field of view. One motion sensor is included in each camera and they are weather-resistant, making them suitable for inside or outdoor use.
What makes Arlo's range convenient is that there is no need for wiring, and the design is stylish enough to fit any modern house or apartment.
Alongside this home security camera bundle, you can also purchase standalone Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless security cameras for $249 ($50 off), indoor security cameras for $79 ($20 off) and the Arlo Essential wireless video doorbell for $179 ($20 off).
The sale will end on October 2, so you only have a few days to snag a bargain on a home security camera.