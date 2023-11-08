'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Scan almost any surface with this $60 color sensor
Whether you're painting your house after years of fading or working on an art project, matching the colors you can choose from with the colors you see in the world is tough without specialized tools.
If you want a simple, quick way to color match, use the Nix Mini 2 color-matching sensor. It also makes a great holiday gift for the DIY-er or designer in your life. This pocket-sized device can quickly analyze almost any material and recommend matching paint brands or digital color codes, and it's on sale for $60 through Nov. 9.
The Nix Mini 2 instantly matches materials to over 100,000 brand-name paint colors. This versatile tool may be ideal for design professionals, photographers, DIY enthusiasts, or anyone working with color. Its portability allows you to take it wherever inspiration strikes, and you can save and organize your favorite color palettes to Nix apps for future reference.
This intuitive device that can quickly analyze the color on surfaces from vinyl to leather, fabric, and more. This portable tool features a high-resolution sensor for precise color processing. It connects to your mobile device via Bluetooth, and it's compatible with both Android and iOS.
Additionally, the Nix Mini 2 integrates with software like Photoshop and the Nix Paints app, so you can go from scanning a surface to using that color on your computer in a matter of moments. The device's calibrated LED helps provide consistent and accurate scans, even in various lighting conditions.
Whether you're working on a design project for a client or trying to match the faded paint on your wall to a color you can still buy, this compact tool with a solid state build could save you time and frustration.
Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the deadline to get the Nix Mini 2 color-matching sensor on sale for $60.