You can control this Shark robot vacuum with your voice, and it's 50% off for July 4th

Chris Bayer/ZDNET

As one of the most competitively priced bagless robot vacuums with LIDAR (light detection and ranging) that also self-empties, Shark's AI Ultra Voice Control robot vacuum is currently available for a hard-to-beat deal. The machine regularly sells for $599, but you can find it for 50% off (save $299) on Amazon right now.

Also: The 51 best 4th of July deals you can shop now

When researching the Shark AI Ultra, the feature that most caught my eye was the artificial intelligence voice control -- more on that later. Overall, though, this robot vacuum is a capable and feature-rich cleaning device that offers good value for its price point.

The Shark AI Ultra uses LIDAR technology for navigation and mapping, making it the first of its kind for the popular brand. Consumer reviews suggest that the companion app is easy to set up and has an intuitive interface. The robot moves in a matrix pattern, driving in straight lines when cleaning open areas. Some users, however, have reported that the AI Ultra may struggle with obstacles and take inefficient paths around furniture at times.

The AI Ultra boasts a runtime of up to 180 minutes with 2,500 Pa suction power and emits 62 decibels of noise while operating on default power. It performs well in tests on hard surfaces but reportedly may require multiple passes for finer particles on high-pile carpets. The dustbin is constructed to hold debris for up to 60 days.

Also: The best robot vacuum deals: Save on Roomba, Roborock, and more

While most robot vacuums have at least two (more often, three) bundles of fibers comprising each side brush, this device only has one bundle of fibers for sweeping on each side. As a result, the AI Ultra may struggle to provide comprehensive edge cleaning near walls and baseboards.

One of the standout features of the Shark AI Ultra is its self-emptying capability. It also employs a bagless design, eliminating the ongoing cost of replacement bags. After cleaning runs or when programmed to do so, the unit consistently finds its way back to its base station for recharging and for its self-emptying function.

Also: The best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now

Voice control is available, adding convenience for hands-free operation through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. However, it appears that any artificial intelligence actually used in the AI Ultra is limited. The robot vacuum receives basic vocal commands but is not capable of responding to specific requests like "back up" or "go over this area again." We're just not there yet with robot vacuums.

While it offers strong cleaning performance, excellent battery life, and a bagless self-emptying base, the Shark AI Ultra has some limitations in app functionality and occasional navigation quirks. But it represents a significant improvement over previous Shark robot vacuum models and competes well with more expensive alternatives. To get a self-emptying robot vacuum with LIDAR for under $300 is fairly unheard of, so consider taking advantage of this deal while it lasts.

When will this deal expire? Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.