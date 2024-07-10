'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Sign up for a Costco membership and get a free $40 gift card - here's how
If you've been eyeing a Costco membership but weren't sure if it was worth the money, now is the time to join. With this deal from Stack Social, when you sign up for a $60 annual Gold Star membership, you'll get a $40 store gift card in return -- effectively cutting down the membership price to just $20 for the year.
Also: The best early Prime Day deals
I bought this deal myself last year, and would highly recommend it. The redemption process was easy: You purchase and redeem the membership online, and pick up your card in any Costco warehouse at the customer service counter (pro tip: be prepared to have a photo taken for your card -- I was not). To get your $20 gift card, just enter your email at the time of redemption. My gift card arrived via email within two weeks, and I had the option to scan it on my phone or print it out to use at the store, or online.
The fine print: This deal is only open to new Costco members, or those whose memberships expired more than 18 months ago. It's also only available to US and Puerto Rico customers. While you can purchase a maximum of two memberships, there's a limit of one per household -- so you can keep one, and gift the other. (You can get an additional card for a member of the same household who is over age 18 included, however.)
Costco has over 800 locations worldwide -- find the closest warehouse here. You can also shop online. Costco members can find everything from groceries to household necessities to electronics to a pharmacy and more. Members will also get savings on Costco Services, including the Costco Gas Station and Costco Tire Center, and others that can connect you with auto and home insurance, pet insurance, and identity protection. Costco offers travel deals as well, including resort packages and cruises.
If you prefer the top-tier Costco Executive Gold Star membership, which gets you cash back on all purchases, you can get a $40 gift card right now with your membership, too.
Don't miss out on this Costco Gold Star membership deal with a $40 gift card.
When will this deal expire?
Your membership purchase must be redeemed by September 8, 2024 to qualify for this promotion. Stack Social encourages those who purchase to redeem within 30 days.
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to score savings and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.