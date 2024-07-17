'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
A $35 Echo Pop and Blink Video Doorbell bundle is the best smart home deal this Prime Day
If you're in the market for a video doorbell complete with local storage and a virtual voice assistant, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the $35 Echo Pop and Blink Video Doorbell System this Prime Day -- or any day, for that matter.
This bundle includes an Echo Pop, typically priced at $40, plus a Blink Video Doorbell and Blink Sync Module, which cost $60 and $50, respectively, at their regular price. Getting all three for only $35 represents a 68% discount.
The Echo Pop is a smart speaker with Amazon Alexa built-in. It's the tech giant's most compact speaker, with a 1.95-inch front-firing speaker suitable for small spaces like a shelf or a corner. It's an affordable entry-level smart speaker, perfect for everyday music, audiobook listening, and smart home control.
It boasts Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Eero Built-in, and Matter support and lets users control smart devices, set routines, and use the Pop as an alarm clock.
The Blink Video Doorbell is a 1080p-resolution doorbell camera with infrared night vision, two-way talk, and easy integration with other Blink cameras. It can be installed with existing doorbell wiring or with the included two AA batteries.
With a Blink Subscription Plan, the Blink Video Doorbell can send person detection alerts to reduce false motion notifications and Blink Moments, which piece together consecutive clips from multiple cameras capturing a single motion event, such as someone walking past your side door camera and then past your video doorbell.
If you want to bypass the Blink Subscription Plan, you can get a Blink Sync Module included with this bundle.
The Blink Sync Module connects Blink cameras, including the Blink Video Doorbell, for video recording and storage. Users can add a USB flash drive of up to 256GB for direct video recording, so there is no need for a cloud storage subscription.
Combining the three in a single bundle gives you the Blink Video Doorbell to surveil your front door, a Sync Module to capture clips locally and skip the monthly fees, and an Echo speaker that alerts you when someone rings the doorbell or movement is detected.
You can ask Alexa on the Echo Pop to answer the front door and talk to your visitors with two-way talk, completely hands free.
The Blink Video Doorbell System and Amazon Echo Pop are typically priced at $110, but a Prime Day deal discounts the price by 68% down to $35, a total savings of $75.
