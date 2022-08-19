'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon's Echo Show is a jack-of-all-trades smart home device. Any one of the models can help you meal plan, create grocery lists, check the latest news, and so much more. Customers who prefer a larger screen that mimics a small TV can take advantage of the Echo Show 15 sale right now. At 24% off, the Echo Show 15 is only $189 today.
The Echo Show 15 provides a large 15.6-inch FHD screen that can display multiple tabs, from your calendar to your shopping list and more. You can control your smart home features with the handy hub built into the software.
In addition to being a great planning tool, the Echo Show 15 can create personalized profiles for family members, recognizing voices and pulling up profiles to match. Plus, the Echo Show 15 can also highlight important post-it notes on-screen as reminders for the household.
With a built-in 5 MP camera, you can video call and chat with friends and family, take snapshots, or even monitor the home while you're away. It can also double as a TV and stream your favorite shows.
For $189, you can save 24% on Amazon's largest screen with the handy built-in software we've all come to rely on. Hands down, this is the lowest price we've seen on this model. You can also get it with a Ring Doorbell discounted by 17%, or even bundled with a Blink Mini camera for $224. As we don't know how long this sale will last, we recommend picking up whatever you want today.