'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 10 best Prime Day home security deals still available: Arlo, Eufy and more
Upgrading your home's security can be expensive. But these indoor and outdoor home security Amazon Prime Day deals that are still live even after the sale has ended can help you save big while adding new smarts to your home security entry, surveillance, and lighting setup.
Amazon's deep discounts on its Ring and Blink products are gone, but other makers still have their products on sale. For example, both Arlo and Eufy have products on sale on Amazon and their own sites. Here are the best home security deals for Prime Day you can still shop.
Also: The best Prime Day deals still live
Best home security deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Google Nest Cam (2nd Generation) for $250 (save $80): This 2-pack of individual, battery-powered indoor/outdoor cameras is a versatile choice, and one of our favorites on our best wireless security cameras list. While not the lowest price we've seen, it is close to it.
- Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera (2nd Generation) for $120 (save $70): While just shy of the lowest price we've seen, this remains a solid deal for two wireless cameras for use indoors or outdoors.
- Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Generation) for $80 (save $50): Get better clarity on video with this video doorbell's crisp, 2K resolution. The Prime Day sale put it at the lowest price we've seen.
- SimpliSafe 8-piece Wireless Home System for $120 (save $120): This easy-to-use, all-in-one package includes everything you need to get your wireless home security system established. For Prime Day, the SimpliSafe package drops to its lowest price since 2022.
- Eufy Security Indoor Cam E220 for $32 (save $23): Use this indoor 4k video camera to keep an eye on things at home with two-way audio, 360-degree horizontal pan, and 96-degree vertical tilt. The camera works with HomeBase 3, and it is Apple HomeKit compatible
- Current price: $350
- Original price: $550
This Eufy Security Eufy Cam 3 bundle includes two 4K cameras with a wide, 130-degree field-of-view and IR and color night vision and a HomeBase 3 base station for video storage. Each camera has an integrated solar panel, robust IP67 weather resistance, AI-enhanced video detection, 16GB of local storage, and two-way audio communications. This kit drops $350 this Prime Day, a deep discount from its usual $550 price.
- Current price: $250
- Original price: $330
We like the Google Nest Cam (2nd Generation) for its smart alerts and its versatility for use either indoors or outdoors. This 1080p HDR night vision camera has a wide, 130-degree viewing angle; a built-in speaker and microphone for 2-way communication; and weather resistance so it can safely sit anywhere you choose. An extra boon: You don't need a subscription to use the camera. This deal is on a 2-pack of the Nest Cam, but the single Nest Cam is also on sale.
- Current price: $120
- Orginal price: $250
The Arlo 5S 2K Spotlight Camera has a stylish, compact appearance. It's our favorite outdoor model for night surveillance on our best outdoor security cameras list, with crisp 2K resolution and both IR and color nightvision. The lens angle isn't as wide as some, at 160 degrees, but this model has a 12x zoom so you can get close to see what's out there.
More Prime Day 2024 home security deals
- Eufy Security Video Smart Lock E330 for $190 (save $90): This smart lock has fingerprint recognition and a 2K HD camera so that you can see who's at your door before letting them in. Get an additional $20 off by activating the coupon.
Eufy Security Cam S330 4G LTE for $175 (save $75): Returning to its previous low of $200, this outdoor camera integrates 4G LTE and solar for maximum flexibility. It dropped to to this price just one time previously.
Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 for $90 (save $40): Dual cameras provide 360-degree and tilt and pan coverage with AI tracking and human and pet motion detection.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day is always held in the middle of the summer. Officially, Prime Day ran July 16 and 17, but some discounts continue through the week.
Are home security systems really cheaper on Prime Day?
Amazon's mid-summer sale is an excellent time to get deep discounts on doorbells, lighting, cameras, and more. Amazon's own home security brands Ring and Blink both feature heavily with Prime Day sales, and competitors like Arlo jump in with their own discounts.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET writes about deals we want to buy -- whether we're considering devices and products on our wish lists or that fill a specific need. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal shown actually represents a good sale.
We looked at products on our own best lists as well as surveyed customer reviews to see what matters to real people already using the products we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research, experience and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Day deals
- Best Prime Day laptop deals
- Best Prime Day tablet deals
- Best Prime Day TV deals
- Best Prime Day phone deals
- Best Prime Day headphone deals
- Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Day Apple deals
- Best Prime Day Samsung deals
- Best Prime Day monitor deals
- Best Prime Day Kindle deals
- Best Prime Day Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Day Echo device deals
- Best Prime Day security camera deals
- Best Prime Day gaming deals
- Best Prime Day Nintendo deals
- Best Prime Day weird tech deals
- Best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: