The 10 best Prime Day home security deals still available: Arlo, Eufy and more

Upgrading your home's security can be expensive. But these indoor and outdoor home security Amazon Prime Day deals that are still live even after the sale has ended can help you save big while adding new smarts to your home security entry, surveillance, and lighting setup.

Amazon's deep discounts on its Ring and Blink products are gone, but other makers still have their products on sale. For example, both Arlo and Eufy have products on sale on Amazon and their own sites. Here are the best home security deals for Prime Day you can still shop.

Best home security deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Eufy Security Eufy Cam 3 Save $200 Maria Diaz/ZDNET Current price: $350

Original price: $550 This Eufy Security Eufy Cam 3 bundle includes two 4K cameras with a wide, 130-degree field-of-view and IR and color night vision and a HomeBase 3 base station for video storage. Each camera has an integrated solar panel, robust IP67 weather resistance, AI-enhanced video detection, 16GB of local storage, and two-way audio communications. This kit drops $350 this Prime Day, a deep discount from its usual $550 price. View now at Amazon





Google Nest Cam (2nd Generation) Save $80 ZDNET Current price: $250

Original price: $330 We like the Google Nest Cam (2nd Generation) for its smart alerts and its versatility for use either indoors or outdoors. This 1080p HDR night vision camera has a wide, 130-degree viewing angle; a built-in speaker and microphone for 2-way communication; and weather resistance so it can safely sit anywhere you choose. An extra boon: You don't need a subscription to use the camera. This deal is on a 2-pack of the Nest Cam, but the single Nest Cam is also on sale. View now at Amazon

Arlo 5S 2K Spotlight Camera Save $130 Maria Diaz/ZDNET Current price: $120

Orginal price: $250 The Arlo 5S 2K Spotlight Camera has a stylish, compact appearance. It's our favorite outdoor model for night surveillance on our best outdoor security cameras list, with crisp 2K resolution and both IR and color nightvision. The lens angle isn't as wide as some, at 160 degrees, but this model has a 12x zoom so you can get close to see what's out there. View now at Amazon

More Prime Day 2024 home security deals

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day is always held in the middle of the summer. Officially, Prime Day ran July 16 and 17, but some discounts continue through the week.

Are home security systems really cheaper on Prime Day?

Amazon's mid-summer sale is an excellent time to get deep discounts on doorbells, lighting, cameras, and more. Amazon's own home security brands Ring and Blink both feature heavily with Prime Day sales, and competitors like Arlo jump in with their own discounts.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET writes about deals we want to buy -- whether we're considering devices and products on our wish lists or that fill a specific need. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal shown actually represents a good sale.

We looked at products on our own best lists as well as surveyed customer reviews to see what matters to real people already using the products we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research, experience and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

