'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This week's Amazon Prime Day 2023 shopping event is the perfect time to snag deals on tech products or devices you'd had your eye on. If you've been looking for a robust home security setup with cameras, sensors, and night vision to give you peace of mind at home and when you're away, there are plenty of deals and savings on Amazon.
Also: The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Live updates
Ring and Blink cameras and devices are great options for your smart home setup. We gathered all the Ring and Blink deals from video doorbells, to outdoor floodlights, to entire home bundles to set you up with security this summer.
Looking to start your smart home security setup from scratch? This eight-piece kit is currently 40% off and includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender.
You can get two Blink Mini Indoor Cameras for 48% off this Prime Day. These indoor cameras stream in 1080p quality, and, whenever you're out of the house, you'll get motion detection notifications.
ZDNET named this video doorbell our favorite Ring doorbell, and it's currently $100 off. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 features 3D Motion Detection, which reduces false motion alerts like cars or the wind, as well as the Bird's Eye View feature that allows you to see the exact path someone took when approaching your front door.
This starter kit from Blink comes with a video doorbell, a mounting kit, an outdoor camera, a mini plug-in camera, a mini stand, and more. You can snag it for 50% off right now on Amazon.
For 40% off, this camera can be mounted inside or outside and has features like two-way talk, customizable privacy zones, Live View, and more. You can even connect multiple Stick Up Cams within the Ring app.
Amazon Prime Day happens every summer and is a two-day shipping event. This year, it's scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
When choosing the best Ring and Blink deals for Amazon Prime Day, we made sure to include a wide range of products as well as a range of discounted prices so that there is something for everyone. We also considered the Ring and Blink products we have reviewed or have hands-on experience with when making our recommendations.
Out of Ring's lineup, the best Ring doorbell is the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 because of its high-quality 1536p HD+ live video and its unique Bird's Eye View feature.
For Blink cameras, we like the Blink Indoor Cam because it's affordable and easy to set up.
ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category:
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: