The best Ring and Blink deals for Prime Day

Shop for the best Ring and Blink Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to secure your home this summer.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on

This week's Amazon Prime Day 2023 shopping event is the perfect time to snag deals on tech products or devices you'd had your eye on. If you've been looking for a robust home security setup with cameras, sensors, and night vision to give you peace of mind at home and when you're away, there are plenty of deals and savings on Amazon. 

Also: The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Live updates

Ring and Blink cameras and devices are great options for your smart home setup. We gathered all the Ring and Blink deals from video doorbells, to outdoor floodlights, to entire home bundles to set you up with security this summer. 

Best Ring and Blink deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit

Save $100
Ring 8-piece bundle against a green background
Ring/ZDNET
  • Current price: $150
  • Original price: $250

Looking to start your smart home security setup from scratch? This eight-piece kit is currently 40% off and includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender.

View now at Amazon

Blink Mini Indoor Camera

Save $31
Two white Blink mini cameras against a yellow background
Blink/ZDNET
  • Current price: $34
  • Original price: $65

You can get two Blink Mini Indoor Cameras for 48% off this Prime Day. These indoor cameras stream in 1080p quality, and, whenever you're out of the house, you'll get motion detection notifications. 

View now at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Save $100
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 against a blue background
Ring/ZDNET
  • Current price: $150
  • Original price: $250

ZDNET named this video doorbell our favorite Ring doorbell, and it's currently $100 off. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 features 3D Motion Detection, which reduces false motion alerts like cars or the wind, as well as the Bird's Eye View feature that allows you to see the exact path someone took when approaching your front door. 

View now at Amazon

Blink Whole Home Bundle

Save $110
4 different Blink cameras against a green background
Blink/ZDNET
  • Current price: $110
  • Original price: $220

This starter kit from Blink comes with a video doorbell, a mounting kit, an outdoor camera, a mini plug-in camera, a mini stand, and more. You can snag it for 50% off right now on Amazon.

View now at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam

Save $40
White Ring Stick Up Cam against a yellow background
Ring/ZDNET
  • Current price: $60
  • Original price: $100

For 40% off, this camera can be mounted inside or outside and has features like two-way talk, customizable privacy zones, Live View, and more. You can even connect multiple Stick Up Cams within the Ring app. 

View now at Amazon

More Prime Day 2023 Ring and Blink deals

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day happens every summer and is a two-day shipping event. This year, it's scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?

When choosing the best Ring and Blink deals for Amazon Prime Day, we made sure to include a wide range of products as well as a range of discounted prices so that there is something for everyone. We also considered the Ring and Blink products we have reviewed or have hands-on experience with when making our recommendations. 

What is the best Ring doorbell?

Out of Ring's lineup, the best Ring doorbell is the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 because of its high-quality 1536p HD+ live video and its unique Bird's Eye View feature. 

For Blink cameras, we like the Blink Indoor Cam because it's affordable and easy to set up. 

